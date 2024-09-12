Australian farmers protest at Parliament angered by Labor government’s anti-farming agendas

OVER 2,000 Australian farmers gathered in front of the nation’s Parliament House in Canberra to voice their anger over a number of the Labor government’s rural policies.

It may not have been on the same scale as previous farmers protests in the mid-1980s with over 40,000 in attendance, but the message to the government was just as clear.

Organized by the National Farmers Federation (NFF), farmers attended from most of the country’s states, some taking several days to make the long journey from Western Australia and the Northern Territory.

Their gripes with the Albanese-led government included the banning of live sheep exports, the restriction of water rights and renewable energy policies, to name a few.

Ahead of the protest a truck and tractor convoy snaked around the Parliament area. Some of the more noticeable signs held by the farmers said: “Tell Labor to flock off, back live exports.”

A number of influential speakers from a variety of farming bodies sent a clear message to the policy makers how farm incomes are being impacted.

They said that farmers do not feel like they’re being listened to, that their voices are being drowned out by activists with anti-farming agendas.

However, there was generating anger and frustration among the farmers because nobody from Prime Minister Anthony Albanese’s government, especially the federal Agriculture Minister Jude Collins, turned up to hear the farmers.

Taking the stage NFF president David Jochinke said: “I am a son of a national serviceman. My grandparents fought for this nation, so I know how to fight and I know what service means and I bloody well know what is best for this industry is decided by us.

“We are proud farmers, we work the land. We look after over 55 percent of this nation. We deserve to be respected. However, the reason why you are here today, the reason why I am here today, is because feel like we are getting stiffed.”

David said the NFF met with PM Albanese and made it very clear farmers do not agree with the decision to ban the live export of sheep.

And he told the crowd how they emphasized to the PM how farmers needed to be a key stakeholder at any policy negotiating table.

David said: “That is where we are going to get outcomes from because, like our national anthem says, Advance Australia fair is exactly what we want. We want to progress this nation but we want a fair go.”

He went on to highlight how activists are having such an influence sending anti-farming agendas to the government.

“There are alternative voices and they are setting the agenda,” David said. “There are alternative voices that are united against us, and we don’t think they are the ones who should be setting the policy because we are the interface between the environment and the consumers. The reality is we stand between prosperity and the starvation of this nation.

“Bad ideas that are created from activist ideology and aren’t founded by farmers and fact will always be bad. And those activist voices are loud and they are very well resourced, they have deep pockets.

“Do not be under any assumption everything stops here, we need to be united and we need to keep pushing our voice first because no one else will

“It’s those who show up, have their voice heard, so we must be loud.

And the message is simple we hold the solutions to most problems in agriculture. We are some of the best farmers in the world,” he added.

This protest in Australia continues a wave of similar discontent by farmers across Europe also fed up by government policies imposing environmental regulation, extra red tape and higher production costs.

Grain Producers Australia chairman Barry Large said: “We stand with, and advocate for, our farmers and join to tell all parliamentarians ahead of the next election that they should listen to farmers, not anti-farming activists, when it comes to what’s best for our industry.

“It’s our chance to come together and send a clear and positive message that we deserve a seat at the table, and we deserve a fair go.”

Shadow Agriculture Minister and leader of the Nationals David Littleproud said the Prime Minister had once again demonstrated complete contempt towards farmers and rural, regional and remote Australia.

He said: “For the Prime Minister to ignore hundreds of farmers, many who have spent days on end driving to Canberra from other states, shows that Labor doesn’t care about our agriculture industry.

“Our Prime Minister isn’t interested in helping or even listening to those who produce our nation’s food and fiber. Agriculture Minister Julie Collins didn’t attend the rally either, which is incredibly disappointing given she has only just been appointed.

“The Labor government continues to decimate the industry and the anger and frustration being felt by farmers is sadly understandable. All our farmers want is a fair go and to continue feeding the country.”

