Avery Lynn Beckman Memorial

On January 21, 2024, Joshua Beckman and Kodi Swedlund of Prairie City, South Dakota, lost their two year old daughter, Avery Lynn, in a tragic farm accident.

Avery

A gofundme account to assist with funeral expenses has been set up for the family. Donations beyond what is needed for funeral expenses will be put in a memorial fund in Avery’s name. An additional account has been set up at Dacotah Bank, and an account at Dakota Plains FCU is also being set up.

At this time, the family is looking at creating a playground in Prairie City in Avery Lynn’s memory. Your thoughts and prayers for Avery’s parents, sister, grandparents and extended family are greatly appreciated.

With any questions, contact James Brixey at 605-490-0518

Website for donations: https://gofund.me/08fc9698

Dakotah Bank, Bison: 605-244-5261

Dakota Plains FCU, Bison: 605-244-7155

Thank you to everyone who has donated.