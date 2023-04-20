Avian influenza confirmed in Dickey County turkey flock

BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota Department of Agriculture has received confirmation of the presence of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in a commercial turkey flock in Dickey County from South Dakota State University.



The State Board of Animal Health and the North Dakota Department of Agriculture are working closely with USDA-APHIS and local officials in the response. The premises has been quarantined and the flock is being depopulated to prevent the spread of the disease. Domestic birds in a 10 km control zone around the affected farm are being contacted and monitored to help prevent the spread of HPAI. Birds from the flock will not enter the food system.

The detection triggers the suspension of commingling poultry/bird events both in Dickey County and birds from Dickey County. If no new cases emerge in 30 days, the suspension will be automatically lifted for that county.

There is no immediate public health concern due to this finding. The risk to people from HPAI is low despite the disease often being fatal for birds. No human infections with these viruses have been detected in the U.S.

“Remember to restrict access to property, keep wild birds away from other birds and practice enhanced biosecurity,” State Veterinarian Dr. Ethan Andress said. “Birds should be kept indoors, especially during the spring and fall migration.”

“This is the first case of HPAI in poultry in the state this year,” said Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring. “Protecting our North Dakota producers, who raise approximately 1 million commercial birds yearly, and our many backyard bird owners is high priority.”

Avian influenza exists in many wild birds and can be transmitted by contact with infected birds or ingestion of infected food and water.

More information about avian influenza is available at http://www.ndda.nd.gov/avian-influenza and from the USDA-APHIS at http://www.aphis.usda.gov . Subsequent detections of HPAI in North Dakota will be posted on http://www.ndda.nd.gov/hpai .

-North Dakota Department of Agriculture