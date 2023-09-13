Awards Aim to Keep Agricultural Education Teachers in Nebraska

LINCOLN, NEB.– The Nebraska Farm Bureau Foundation awarded 24 teachers with funds in support of agricultural education and FFA programs in Nebraska.

“The Dr. Allen G. and Kay L. Blezek Teacher Retention Award is an investment in the future of Nebraska agriculture,” said Megahn Schafer, executive director of the Nebraska Farm Bureau Foundation. “We are very proud to support these teachers as they get established in their classrooms and communities. The return on investment is clear as the number of schools that offer agricultural education and FFA grows, and alumni go on to contribute to Nebraska’s number one industry.”

Recipients are all agricultural education teachers in their first through fifth year of teaching. Teachers are eligible for increasing awards over time. As the teachers’ impact grows in the classroom, in their FFA chapters, and in their communities each year, the Nebraska Farm Bureau Foundation aims to recognize and support their efforts. A longtime program of the Nebraska Farm Bureau Foundation, the award was renamed in recognition of an estate gift from Dr. Allen Blezek. Dr. Blezek was an agricultural education teacher, the first director of the Nebraska LEAD program, and a founding member of the Nebraska Farm Bureau Foundation board of directors.

The 24 recipients of the scholarships are Paige Aylward, Hershey Public Schools; Kaydie Brandl, Lakeview Community Schools; Danie Brandl, Elm Creek Public Schools; Rylee Dexter, Chamber Public Schools; Amanda Hafer, Lutheran High Northeast; Hunter Hill, Franklin Public Schools; Toriann Holly, Fairbury Jr./Sr. High; Miranda Hornug, Exeter-Milligan Public Schools; Carrie Johns, Gering High School; Allison Johnson, Falls City High School; Alex Meyer, St. Edward Public Schools; Hallett Moomey, Schuyler Community School; Katie Nolles, Stuart Public Schools; Tanner Nun, Diller-Odell Public Schools; Jocelyn Pohl, Alliance High School; Emily Santero, Morrill High School; Alex Stocker, Central City High School; Caleb tenBensel, Broken Bow Public Schools; Maggie Vyhnalek, Bruning-Davenport Schools; Brooke Wehrbein, Auburn High School; Emily Whipple, Ainsworth Community Schools, Kealey Widdowson, Gibbon High School; Cara Wolverton-Holtorf, Wilber-Clatonia; and Payden Woodruff, Palmer Public Schools.

The mission of the Nebraska Farm Bureau Foundation is to engage youth, educators, and the general public to promote an understanding of the vital importance of agriculture in the lives of all Nebraskans. The Nebraska Farm Bureau Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit. For more information about the Nebraska Farm Bureau Foundation, visit http://www.nefbfoundation.org .

–Nebraska Farm Bureau Foundation