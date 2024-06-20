We all have awkward moments that leave us red-faced and with memories we just as soon forget. As we age, it seems those awkward moments happen all too often, and the situation is usually quite humorous to others at our expense. One of the major causes for awkward moments is hearing impairment. Unfortunately, as one begins to age, the sharp hearing you once had also starts to fade and we find ourselves frequently using the word “huh.” We’ve all heard the joke about the three old boys walking down the street, when one says, “It’s windy!” The second one says, “No, it’s Thursday!” The third one says, “I’m thirsty too; let’s go have coffee!”

Hearing impairment can not only cause misunderstandings, but can also lead to arguments especially between spouses, like when one says, “I told you so,” and if they did, the other apparently failed to hear it. Things really go down-hill when a person with hearing disabilities is not wearing their hearing aids. Without mentioning names, an awkward moment happened one summer evening as the man-of-the-house was preparing to go to bed after a long, hard day in the hay field. His wife was coming up from the basement where she was folding laundry when she noticed a pickup and large horse trailer slowly pulling into the yard, so hollered to her husband who was drying off from the shower (and also not wearing his hearing aid), “A trailer just pulled in out there!” He replied, “Okay!” Thinking he was probably dressing to see who his unexpected company might be, she went back to her laundry duties. Soon, after not hearing him leaving the house she went upstairs to see him sitting on a stool, underneath a bright light, in front of uncovered patio doors facing the out-of-doors, in only his underwear. She immediately asked, “What are you doing?” He replied, “Didn’t you say you were going to cut my hair?” “NO! I told you ‘There’s a trailer out there!” The embarrassed fellow streaked to his bedroom where he got fully clothed and went out to greet a good friend and his daughter…the daughter who intended to come ask a favor of the wife but obviously was not about to knock on the door after seeing the display before the patio window. After a few laughs and a good visit, all was well, but what an awkward moment it was for all involved.

There are a lot of awkward moments not necessarily involving the aged or the hearing-impaired. I’m sure most of us have attempted to get in the wrong car and wondered why so many people have vehicles that look just like yours. After realizing you were trying to get into the wrong car or perhaps going to climb into the back seat of a two-seat pickup, the first thing you do is wonder how many people saw you do this. I once drove a white Ford Explorer with a black grill-guard on the front, due to the over-population of deer in our area. There were very few vehicles like mine on the road, however, one cold, snowy day, I left the Pizza Ranch in Ft. Pierre hurrying to my car through the heavy snow. It had a key-pad on the door, so after brushing the snow off with my hand, I attempted to enter the numbers to unlock the door. Nothing happened, so I tried again; next I tried my key in the door, but even that didn’t work. Through my frustration, I glanced through an open spot on the window and things didn’t look right inside. It was then that I realized I was trying to gain entry into one of the few other identical vehicles to mine that belonged to the South Dakota Highway Patrol. My car was two doors down and I wonder to this day how many people saw me and wondered why that old grey-haired woman was trying to enter a highway trooper’s car. In this awkward moment, I was also happy that a loud alarm didn’t go off, one that everyone could hear, with or without a hearing aide.