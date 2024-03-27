TSLN Rep: Cody Nye

Date of Sale: March 25, 2024

Location: Sterling Livestock Commission – Sterling, CO

Auctioneer: Jason Santomaso

Averages

57 Red Angus Bulls averaged $6,095

20 Registered Open Red Angus Heifers averaged $2,583

26 Commercial Open Heifers averaged $1,865.



Top Bulls

Lot 13 – $15,500. Axtell Dominor 3855 ; DOB: 3/1/23 ; Sire: Axtell Dominor 4124 ; MGS: Axtell Epic 511. Sold to Chris Loeffler of Atwood, KS.



Lot 24 – $14,000. Axtell El Toro 3609 ; DOB: 3/28/23 ; Sire: Duff El Chapo 2077 ; MGS: Calvo Red Knight 86A. Sold to Orton Red Angus of Ainsworth, NE.



Lot 4 – $12,500. Axtell Widescreen 3809 ; DOB: 3/9/23 ; Sire: Forster Widescreen F129 ; MGS: Calvo 64Z Julian 34C. Sold to York Creek Red Angus of Herman, NE.



Lot 2 – $10,000. Axtell El Toro 3718 ; DOB: 3/14/23 ; Sire; Duff El Chapo 2077 ; MGS: Beckton Emperor X342 J3. Sold to Chris Loeffler of Atwood, KS.



A cold front moved across the area making for a bitter day in Sterling, CO for the Axtell Cattle Company annual production sale, but that did not slow anything down during the sale. The offering consisted of a stout set of Red Angus bulls and females and they were met with high demand from bidders in the seats and online. Congratulations to the Axtell family on a successful day!