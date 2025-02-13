Babcock Angus Annual Bull and Female Sale

TSLN Rep: Cody Nye



Date of Sale: Feb. 4, 2025



Location: at the ranch – Long Pine, NE



Auctioneer: Matt Lowery



Sales Manager: American Angus Hall of Fame



Averages:

13 Older Bulls – $6,884

45 Yrlg.Bulls – $7,022

26 Open Heifers – $4,403

1 Bred Cow – $12,000

It was a brisk day south of Long Pine, but it didn’t stop the cattlemen from showing up to enjoy an outstanding Prime Rib lunch and bid on quality Angus Genetics. The Babcock program brings a high quality offering to the public each year, and this year was no exception. Congratulations to the entire Babcock family on another great sale.

Top Bulls

Lot 5 – $17,000. BA Park Place 323 ; DOB: 8/20/23 ; Sire: Marcys Scale Crusher ; MGS: SAV Resource 1441. Sold to Mason Angus of Anselmo, NE.



Lot 1 – $14,000. BA Brutalizer 308 ; DOB: 8/7/23 ; Sire: SAV Scale Crusher ; MGS: Rito 707 of Ideal 3407 7075. Sold to Troy and Laura Packard of Burwell, NE.



Lot 9 – $14,000. BA Scottsdale 310 ; DOB: 8/7/23 ; Sire: Myers Fair-N-Square M39 ; MGS: SAV International 2020. Sold to Tyler Messner of Sheyenne, ND.



Lot 4 – $12,000. BA Boardwalk 313 ; DOB: 8/8/23 ; Sire: Marcys Scale Crusher ; MGS: SAV Resource 1441. Sold to Tyler Messner of Sheyenne, ND.



Lot 21 – $12,000. BA Jesse James 306 ; DOB: 8/6/23 ; Sire: SAV Jesse James 0968 ; MGS: Rito 707 of Ideal 3407 7075. Sold to Brian Jordan of Burwell, NE.



Top Open Heifer

Lot 99 – $9,250. BA Pixie 4009 ; DOB: 1/12/24 ; Sire: SAV Entrust 2134 ; MGS: Mohnen Full Charge 2336. Sold to Cornerstone Genetics of Raymond, OH.



Top Bred Cow

Lot 106 – $12,000. SAV Blackcap May 1194 ; DOB: 2/28/21 ; Sire: SAV North Face ; Bred to: SAV Exclaim 057. Sold to Seth Stock of Hay Springs, NE.

