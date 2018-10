Back Numbers Released for 60th NFR

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.- The highly anticipated release of the back numbers for the 2018 Wrangler Nationals Finals Rodeo has finally come to fruition.

The Top 15 competitors in each event will pin the following numbers to the back of their shirts or vests at the 60th annual Wrangler NFR at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Dec. 6-15.

The 2018 Wrangler NFR back numbers are as follows:

* Injury replacement for J.R. Vezain.

BACK NUMBERS ARE BASED ON ALL OFFICIAL AND UNOFFICIAL MONEY WON IN ALL EVENTS, INCLUDING SR, EXCLUDING XBULLS AND SINGLE-EVENTS. WACO DOES COUNT IN 2018. ONLY CHAMPIONSHIP POINTS COUNT. NO GROUND MONEY COUNTS. CIRCUIT FINALS, RNCFR AND CNFSR COUNTS FOR 2018. IF SOMEONE DID NOT MEET THE PARTICIPATION REQUIREMENTS FOR WACO OR CIRCUIT FINALS, THEN THOSE POINTS DO NOT COUNT (CODE 50). INCLUDES SR CIRCUIT FINALS IN THE PREVIOUS SEASON THAT COUNT TOWARD 2018 WORLD STANDINGS. WPRA TO GIVE TWO SETS OF NUMBERS FROM NOW ON, ONE OF PRCA-ONLY RODEOS FOR BACK NUMBERS AND ONE FOR CALCULATING THEIR FINAL WORLD STANDINGS.