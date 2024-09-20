Back to School: Royal Center School on National Register of Historic Places

Former Royal Center students Ann (Ingalls) Mahaffy and Marlin Ingalls raise the flag. | PC Marti Jo Derflinger courtesy photo

About 85 people attended a reunion and open house September 7 for the Royal Center School, celebrating the restoration progress and the school’s placement on the National Register of Historic Places.

The one-room school in northern Meade County was built in 1910 and used until 1951. For the past two years, volunteers from seven states came together at various times to work on preserving the building, including repairing and painting the exterior and replacing the ceiling.

One of those who attended was Gladys (Packer) Pullins, who taught at Royal Center 77 years ago during the 1947-48 school year.

“I was so excited, I felt just like a kid on the first day of school!” the 97-year-old Pullins said.

Six former students also attended: Ann Ingalls Mahaffy, Elaine Ingalls Rowett, Hugh Ingalls, Marlin Ingalls, Spud Lemmel and Hope Symonds Septka.

“I don’t remember a lot of things,” Pullins said. “I don’t remember how many children I taught that year, but I’m thinking eight. I remember the Symonds family, the two Ingalls families, and another family.”

Pullins got married just before she started teaching at Royal Center. Because she and her husband didn’t live nearby, she stayed at the school during the week, which wasn’t unusual at the time.

At the reunion, she laughed about how small the space was and wondered where she found a place for a bed.

“Ardith or Hope Symonds took turns staying overnight with me,” she recalled. “My husband would either come and get me on weekends or come and stay with me.”

Home for the young couple was 20 or 30 miles away, north of Cedar Canyon, a distance that seems trifling now, but in 1947 was too far to travel on a daily basis.

“It was kind of an experience to be there,” she said. “I loved the kids; of course I loved the kids.”

Hugh Ingalls’ daughter, Laila Ingalls Brownlee of Wichita, Kan., led the preservation effort, including organizing multiple work crews. She also organized the school reunion.

“The reunion was the culmination and celebration of a lot of hard work, so it was wonderful to watch the cars and pickups roll in and then to watch so many people enjoying the history of the place,” she said.

One highlight was when some of the former students helped raise a flag of 48 stars, the same type of flag being flown for most of the years the school was open.

“As the flag reached the top of the pole, I spontaneously asked Mrs. Pullins if she’d like to lead us in the Pledge of Allegiance,” Ingalls Brownlee said. “She replied with a hearty, ‘Yes, I would!’ I hope I don’t ever forget the feeling I had as generations of us gathered around the flagpole and recited the pledge. I had planned a lot of details, but that was a beautiful, unplanned moment.”

Ingalls Brownlee said another major highlight was having several former homestead families represented who no longer live in the area. Representing the Larkin family was Philomene Larkin’s daughter, Barbara Keen from Colorado. The Janke family was represented by Norine Janke’s daughter Nancy and granddaughter Tammy from Rapid City. The Symonds family had former student Hope Symonds Septka from Sturgis, as well as two daughters of Wanda Symonds Hogan: Connie Hogan Donahey from Newell and Patty Sattler from Rapid City.

“In addition to those families who moved away from the area, we had representatives attend from the homestead families of Charles and Elizabeth Weiss, Lawrence Ingalls, May Ingalls Weiss and Walter Ingalls,” Ingalls Brownlee said. “And even though I haven’t quite recovered from this event, I already feel like we should plan another one in a few years!”

History of Royal Center

Country schools were once a regular feature on the landscape of western South Dakota. At one time Meade County had a total of 160 such schools. Currently, the county is still home to six country schools covering kindergarten through eighth grade: the Atall School, Elm Springs School, Hereford School, Maurine School, Opal School, and the Central Meade County School at Union Center.

Few of the original schools remain. Most were hauled off and used for other purposes or allowed to deteriorate.

The Royal Center building was originally the Horse Butte School, built in 1910. A few years later in the fall of 1913, Albert Ingalls and his brother-in-law Charles Weiss moved the building a few miles south to Royal Center Township.

“My granddad and Uncle Charlie jacked it up and moved it with a couple of wagons,” Hugh Ingalls said. A small addition was added to the classroom in the fall of 1913, followed by an entryway in 1921.

Hugh’s father, Lawrence, graduated from the eighth grade at Royal Center School in the spring of 1915. Lawrence’s children Mable, Hugh, Elaine, Dale and Virginia all attended the Royal Center School. Lawrence’s brother Walter also attended, as did his five children: Catherine, Faye, Marlin, Howard and Ann.

School memories

It took a blizzard, a fever or a bad stomach bug to keep the Ingalls children at home.

“We went to school: our dad didn’t believe in missing school,” Hugh said. “I don’t know if it was because he was concerned about us learning or making sure the teacher earned her pay.”

Marie Patterson taught both Lawrence and Hugh.

“They had the same books, the same desk, the same chair,” Elaine recalled.

Although they rode horseback at home, the children rarely if ever rode to school. There was a small, fenced lot there at the school to keep a horse during the day but no protection from the weather. Their uncle Walter might pick them up if the weather was bad, but most often the children walked the 1.5 miles to school, and back home again. Walter’s kids were often dropped off at Lawrence’s and they all walked together. Most days they stopped on their way past Charlie and Lizzie Weiss’s place so their cousins from there could walk the rest of the way with them.

School days always started with the Pledge of Allegiance.

“If the weather was good, we always put the flag up outside,” Elaine said.

“I remember saluting the flag the old way, with your hand stretched out,” Hugh said. “This ended with World War II, because Hitler saluted in this fashion. We saw a picture of him in a book.”

Hugh loved arithmetic. Virginia, who wasn’t able to attend the reunion, loved spelling. Reading was Elaine’s favorite.

“The teacher usually read to us,” Elaine said.

“What we did depended on what day it was,” Virginia remembered. “Fridays were for music and art.”

Fridays were also for meetings of the Young Citizen’s League.

“In YCL we learned parliamentary procedure,” Elaine explained.

A traveling library was a highlight all looked forward to.

“They came with books in a box, appropriate for first through eighth grade levels,” Elaine said. “We would read every book in the box.”

“Every six weeks they would pass that box on to the next school, and we would get a new batch,” Hugh said.

All the children were assigned pieces to learn, sometimes short stories or poems.

“We would say them at the De-Clam contests at the Maurine School,” Elaine recalled.

Ice skating on the creek west of the school was a favorite noon recess pastime in the winter months, Hugh recalled. There was also a bobsled hill east of the school.

“Before we got a sled, Dad made us a sled with wooden runners. It was pert near as wide as it was long, but it worked,” Hugh said.

“We always wanted to stay later and skate longer,” Elaine said.

In addition to those already mentioned, other family names of Royal Center students include: Anderson, Benson, Brandt, Douglas, Edgar, Ellis, Hanning, Humphrey, Lynge, Nearhood and Ringlbower.

Historic preservation

Michelle Dennis, a historic preservation consultant from Rapid City, prepared the nomination for the Royal Center School to become part of the National Register of Historic Places.

“The National Register of Historic Places is a federal program administered by each state through their State Historic Preservation Office,” Dennis said. “They have office staff there who can help property owners understand the process and all the steps included. That office is responsible for implementing the federal process in addition to their state processes.”

Property types can fall under five areas of significance, Dennis said.

“It can be a building, a site where perhaps some significant historic event happened, a structure such as a bridge, an object, which generally refers to things like statues, or a district, where there are enough individual things in close proximity to each other that together are significant, such as residential architecture in a neighborhood.”

Within these categories, four general criteria are considered in a nomination.

A) Significance around historic events. B) Significance in relation to a noteworthy person. C) Significance in relation to architecture, engineering, design or style. D) Significance in relation to archaeology.

The general standard requires a building to be 50 years old. Exceptions can be made if it is not that old yet, but Dennis said there is a higher bar for criteria and consideration in those cases.

Ingalls Brownlee said the preservation project has been rewarding.

“This project was personally rewarding for me because of the family history that’s wrapped up in this building: my great-grandpa helping move the building to its current location in 1913; my grandpa attending here until 1915; and then my dad, uncle, aunts, and cousins all attending here through the years — all the way until its closure in 1951. But this project has also been meaningful to me because of the importance of preserving our local history. Once buildings like this are gone, they are gone forever without any way to reclaim them.”