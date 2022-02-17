Badlands Circuit Finals Rodeo announces its 2022 dates

Minot, N.D. (February 8, 2022) – The dates have been announced for this year’s Badlands Circuit Finals Rodeo.

October 14-16 will be the dates for the annual Badlands Circuit Finals, held in Minot, N.D. at the N.D. State Fair Center.

It’s scheduled for a week later than usual, for several reasons, said Jason Jensen, long-time volunteer with the event.

“It gets us off the dates of several other rodeo events,” he said, including The Pink Buckle barrel racing futurity in Guthrie, Okla., the N.D. High School Rodeo in Bowman, and other PRCA events. “With the circuit finals moving a week later, cowboys and cowgirls don’t have to make the choice between competing in the Badlands Circuit Finals or going to other events.”

With the date change, Jensen said the circuit finals committee will be able to add more ancillary events as well and utilize more of the fairgrounds.

“It’s a win-win for everyone,” he said. “We’re excited for this year’s circuit finals and are looking to make it bigger and better every year.”

Tickets will go on sale in mid-summer.

Amanda Welsh rounds a barrel during the first performance of the 2021 Badlands Circuit Finals Rodeo in Minot. This year’s circuit finals will be held October 14-16. Alaina Stangle

Courtey photo

The Badlands Circuit Finals Rodeo showcases the top twelve cowboys and cowgirls in their respective events. Champions in each event from the circuit finals qualify to compete at the NFR Open, to be held in Colorado Springs, Colo., July 13-16. The NFR Open, powered by RAM, was formerly titled the RAM National Circuit Finals Rodeo.

For more information, visit BadlandsCircuitFinals.com or Facebook and Instagram pages.

–Badlands Circuit Finals