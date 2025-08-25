BADLANDS CIRCUIT FINALS RODEO RETURNS

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

Tickets on sale for regional championship for PRCA rodeo

Minot, N.D. (August 25, 2025) – Tickets are on sale for the Badlands Circuit Finals Rodeo, to be held October 10-12 in Minot, N.D. at the North Dakota State Fair Center.

The circuit finals rodeo is the culmination of the rodeos in North Dakota and South Dakota and features the top twelve cowboys or cowgirls in each of eight events, who have won the most money over the season.

The Circuit Finals is the best of the best, said Max Weppler, chairman of the Badlands Circuit Finals Rodeo. “They’re the best cowboys and cowgirls in North Dakota and South Dakota, plus surrounding states,” he said. “Fans will see top-notch rodeo competition.”

The rodeo will also include high-level entertainment, including rodeo clown Dennis Halstead and announcers Bob Tallman and Garrison Allen.

Badlands Circuit Finals Rodeo champions go on to qualify for the NFR Open, held in Colorado Springs in July. Monies earned at circuit finals count towards the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo, the PRCA’s world championship event. Last year, the Badlands Circuit Finals Rodeo paid out nearly $250,000 to the winners.

Performances start at 7 pm on Oct. 10-11 and at 1 pm on Oct. 12.

Tickets are $35 for reserved seating (the five rows closest to the arena floor). General admission tickets are $25 for adults and $12.50 for children ages 2-12.

Tickets can be purchased online at BadlandsCircuitFinalsRodeo.com and at the gate.

For more information, visit the website.

