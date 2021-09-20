Badlands Circuit Finals Rodeo weekend to be filled with variety of western activities
Minot, N.D. (September 20, 2021) – Rodeo organizers have a fun weekend planned in Minot on October 8-10.
That’s when the Badlands Circuit Finals Rodeo stampedes into town for three performances of championship rodeo.
It’s the best cowboys and cowgirls in North and South Dakota, said Max Weppler, one of the organizers of the rodeo and a long-time rodeo volunteer.
Fans will see “the best talent in the Dakotas,” he said, noting that some of the competitors are also competing at the national level and are qualified for the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo, pro rodeo’s world championship, in December.
Fans can make a weekend out of it, Weppler said, with ancillary events going on around the circuit finals rodeo.
The shopping will be better than ever, said Amy Behm, coordinator of the Badlands Trade Show presented by Wrangler. With over 45 vendors anticipated, a variety of items will be for sale: décor, clothing, accessories, tack, and western lifestyles. “We have a wide variety of items, to please anybody,” she said.
More shopping opportunities will be available through the flea market and the Junkin’ in the Dirt trade show, both held at the State Fair Center.
New this year is the Kickoff and Back Number Social. Held Oct. 7, it’s where contestants and contract personnel are introduced to the fans and are presented their back numbers and other gifts. It’s a way for fans to meet the Badlands cowboys and cowgirls and to recognize the contestants for their achievement of qualifying for the circuit finals. Doors open at 6:30 pm; dinner is at 7:30 pm with awards to follow. Announcers Bob Tallman and Wayne Brooks will be emcees and will entertain with their own brand of humor! The Kickoff and Back Number Social is open to all rodeo ticket holders; show your rodeo ticket at the door.
For barrel racers, breakaway ropers and team ropers, jackpots will be held on Oct. 8-9 during the day at the N.D. State Fair Center. These contests are open to any contestants, not just Badlands Circuit Finals qualifiers.
A kids dummy roping will take place on Sat., Oct. 9 at 2 pm in the tradeshow area, with an open dummy roping to follow.
And on Saturday night, after the rodeo, there’s a “Party in the Dirt.” The Mud Butte band will play immediately following the rodeo; entry is free to all rodeo ticket holders.
Sun., Oct. 10, Cowboy Church with Pastor Jesse Anderson will take place at 10 am.
At the Badlands Circuit Finals Rodeo, fans see the best rodeo there is, Weppler said. “These cowboys and cowgirls have won the most money over the rodeo season and will compete for the title of Badlands champ,” he said.
There’s a lot on the line for these competitors, Weppler said, including a gold buckle, a saddle, and a trip to the National Circuit Finals Rodeo, where last year over $600,000 was up for grabs.
“They compete for the gold, which makes a great rodeo and great entertainment for fans.”
Eight events will be included during each performance of the circuit finals: bareback riding, tie-down roping, steer wrestling, team roping, saddle bronc riding, ladies breakaway roping, ladies barrel racing, and bull riding. The same twelve contestants in each event compete during each performance, on different animals in the bucking horse and bull riding events.
The Badlands Circuit Finals takes place at 7 pm on Oct. 8-9 and at 2 pm on Oct. 10.
Tickets are $20 for adult general admission and $10 for kids ages 6-12. Gold buckle seats, the five rows closest to the arena floor, are $25 for all ages.
Tickets can be purchased online at BadlandsCircuitFinalsRodeo.com and at North Country Mercantile in Minot (2000 20th Avenue SE).
For more information, visit the website at BadlandsCircuitFinals.com or the Facebook page.
Thursday, October 7
7:30 pm – Badlands Kickoff & Back Number Social with Bob and Wayne – N.D. State Fair Upper Atrium – Back number and jacket presentation to the Badlands competitors – open to rodeo ticket holders
Friday, October 8
10:30 am – Ladies Breakaway Roping Jackpot – N.D. State Fair Center Expo Arena. Enter at 10:30, rope at 11 am
12 noon – Team Roping – N.D. State Fair Center Expo Arena. Enter at 12 noon, rope at 1 pm.
5 pm-10 pm – Badlands Trade Show, presented by Wrangler
7 pm -First Performance of the Badlands Circuit Finals Rodeo – N.D. State Fair Center Arena – Wear Purple for the People – fundraiser for Carmen Ruud, undergoing cancer treatment and in honor of Coy Hepper.
Saturday, October 9
8 am – Open 4D Barrel Racing – N.D. State Fair Center, Main Arena
8 am – Team Roping – N.D. State Fair Center, Main Arena. Enter at 8 am, rope at 9 am.
9 am-10 pm – Badlands Trade Show, presented by Wrangler
2 pm – Kids Dummy Roping, Badlands Trade Show; open dummy roping to follow
7 pm -Second Performance of the Badlands Circuit Finals Rodeo – N.D. State Fair Center Arena – Retro Night at the Rodeo.
Following rodeo – Party in the Dirt with the Mud Butte Band.
Sunday, October 10
10 am – Cowboy Church with Pastor Jesse Anderson, N.D. State Fair Center Main Arena
12 noon – 4 pm – Badlands Trade Show, presented by Wrangler
2 pm -Final Performance of the Badlands Circuit Finals Rodeo – N.D. State Fair Center Arena – Military Day
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Badlands Circuit Finals Rodeo weekend to be filled with variety of western activities
Minot, N.D. (September 20, 2021) – Rodeo organizers have a fun weekend planned in Minot on October 8-10.