Badlands Circuit: Roughstock earns awards

Minot, N.D. (October 21, 2019) – Four bucking horses and two bucking bulls have been selected for Badlands Circuit animal awards in their respective events.

Badlands Bareback Horse of the Year went to Onion Ring, a horse owned by Korkow Rodeos, Pierre, S.D. Bareback Horse of the Finals was awarded to Blessed Day, owned by Championship Pro Rodeo, Brockway, Mont.

In the saddle bronc riding, the Badlands Horse of the Year went to South Point, owned by Sutton Rodeos, Onida, S.D., and the Horse of the Finals award was given to Scandal, also owned by Sutton Rodeos.

In the bull riding, the Badlands Bull of the Year was Chills and Thrills, owned by Mosbrucker Rodeos, Mandan, N.D., and the Bull of the Finals went to Extra Dirty Martini, owned by Fettig Pro Rodeo, Killdeer, N.D.

Onion Ring, owned by Jim and TJ Korkow of Korkow Rodeos, is the Badlands Bareback Horse of the Year, as well as winning second place for the PRCA Bareback Horse of the Year in 2018 and third place in 2017.

The horse, a nine-year-old gelding, is a “money horse,” TJ Korkow said, “but at the same time, he can buck. He’s not just a day off. He can buck guys off or they can be 90 points on him.” But he’s also tame. “You can walk up to him in the pen and pet him,” Korkow said. “He’s dog gentle, not wild at all.” Onion Ring has been selected to buck at the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo (WNFR) four times and the Badlands Circuit Finals Rodeo five times.

The bareback horse Blessed Day, the horse of the finals, was never meant to be, said Sparky Dreesen, owner of Championship Pro Rodeo. A stud who wasn’t fully gelded got loose with mares, and Blessed Day was one of the resulting foals. She was weaned at a month old, because her mother was so young, and raised by one of Dreesen’s friends, along with four other colts, with the understanding that when the colts were three-year-olds, Dreesen would choose the best one for $1,500. “So that’s what we did, and that’s how Blessed Day came about,” he said.

The six-year-old dark sorrel chestnut is photogenic, Dreesen said. “She knows she’s cool. She’s got the charisma. She knows she’s the stuff.” She has bucked at Northern Rodeo Association rodeos and at PRCA rodeos.

In the saddle bronc riding, Sutton Rodeos won both events with their horses.

South Point was the Badlands Saddle Bronc of the Year. The horse, a twelve-year-old bay gelding, started his life as a bareback horse but was switched to the saddle bronc riding. He doesn’t delay in the chutes; some cowboys don’t get a measurement on their rein because the horse is ready to go, Steve Sutton said, and in the arena he does his job well. “He drops his head and bucks. He’s all bucking horse,” he said. This is the third year the horse has won a Badlands award; the horse has been selected for the WNFR five times.

Scandal, a nine-year-old brown mare, is the Badlands Saddle Bronc of the Finals. The mare goes back to an influential horse, Dakota Bob, of the Suttons’. The horse “makes you work for every point you get,” Sutton said. Cowboys “win a lot of money on her. You have to be a cowboy to make the whistle (make a qualified ride) and some guys don’t get there.”

In the bull riding, two bulls were recognized for their ability.

Badlands Bull of the Year went to Chills and Thrills. The seven-year-old bull, white with black spots, is “just the kind the bull riders want to get on,” said Wally Mosbrucker. Judges usually score the bull from 20 to 23 points (25 is the highest score possible). Chills and Thrills has only been ridden six times in the last couple of years, Mosbrucker estimates.

The Badlands Bull of the Finals was Extra Dirty Martini, owned by Fettig Pro Rodeo. The bull, raised by Arlo Erickson, who is a partner in Fettig Pro Rodeo, is a five-year-old “old school brindle, a big, soggy 1800 lb. bull,” he said. “He’s got a lot of buck to him.” The bull wasn’t hauled much this summer, due to a cut on a hind leg, but no one has ridden him. Erickson thinks he’ll grow more. “He’s got a little more growing to do,” Erickson said. “He’ll fill out a little more and put more pounds on.”

The 65th annual Minot Y’s Men’s Rodeo hosted the Badlands Circuit Finals Rodeo October 4-6. Year end and finals champions were determined in each event, and will go on to compete at the RAM National Circuit Finals Rodeo in Kissimmee, Fla., April 2-5. For more information, visit http://www.MinotYsMensRodeo.com or http://www.ProRodeo.com.

–Minot Y’s Men’s Rodeo