Bake and Take Day, March 24, 2018

Combine raisins, nuts and apple; fold into batter. Turn batter into prepared tin. Bake 22 minutes or until surface springs back when gently pressed. Remove and cool on wire racks. Makes 12 cakes.

Stir soda into yogurt. Sprinkle half of the flour mixture over the margarine mixture and beat until well-blended. Add half the yogurt; beat just until blended. Repeat process with remaining portions.

In a small bowl, sift together the all-purpose, whole wheat flour and cinnamon; set aside. In a medium mixing bowl, beat together margarine and sugar at medium speed until light and fluffy. Add egg and beat 2 minutes, occasionally scraping sides and bottom of the bowl.

South Dakota Wheat is again holding its annual "Bake and Take Day!" This year's event occurs on Saturday March 24, and we invite home bakers of all ages to slow down, relax and embrace community spirit by baking home-made goodies and sharing them with friends, neighbors or folks who may not be able to bake themselves. And if you participate in Bake and Take Day, you just might win a prize. Contestants who write in to tell about their Bake and Take activity will be entered into a random drawing for $50 cash in one of four categories. Participants need to indicate a category — youth individual (4-17), youth group, adult individual (18 plus), or adult group – on the entry form. If no category is indicated, the entry will be placed in the category that most fits the information provided. All eligible entries collected via e-mail and U.S. mail by April 16, 2017 will be included in the drawing.

"Bake and Take Day has a long tradition in South Dakota as an activity designed to educate consumers in the importance of home baking and wheat foods consumption," says Caren Assman, for South Dakota Wheat. "The personal visit to members of the community is as rewarding and important as the baked goods you take them."

Send a summary of your activity to the South Dakota Wheat, Box 549, Pierre, SD 57501 or e-mail the information to the SDW at wheatinc@midco.net . Include any community service aspects, and comments regarding how the activity strengthened the bonds between individuals. Any one that bakes and takes a wheat product is eligible for the contest. Include pictures if you can.

The featured recipe this year is "Fruity Yogurt Snack Cakes." It is not necessary to use the recipe provided. You can bake one of your own recipes if you like.

–South Dakota Wheat