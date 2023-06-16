Balancing it all: Pierre cowgirl Ryen Sheppick succeeds in rodeo and gymnastics

A cowgirl’s threshold for handling pressure has the ability to make or break her in the rodeo world.

Ryen Sheppick, 16, of Pierre, South Dakota is no stranger to mental and physical pressure, but her unique combination of sports prepares her to handle it with confidence.

Ryen Sheppick at school gymnastics meet. Ryen Sheppick | Courtesy photo ryenimage_50736641

Around the same time she began competing at play-days with her horses, she started gymnastics. From kindergarten to fifth grade she participated in the club gymnastics that was offered twice a week. In sixth grade she started school competitions, then little britches and junior high rodeos and since seventh grade she still competes on her school’s varsity gymnastics team in addition to high school rodeo which began in ninth grade.

After her freshman year of high school rodeo, she won “rookie cowgirl” for the South Dakota High School Rodeo Association and was the reserve champion in reined cow-horse where she went on to compete at the high school national finals in Gillette, Wyoming.

She will be a junior at T.F Riggs High School in Pierre and while she is undecided where, hopes to continue onto college rodeo one day in a place where she can compete year-round.

Sheppick has been around horses since before she could remember. She grew up with the affinity for training her own which has paid off in recent years. Her father, Sam Sheppick, who is a horse trainer started and showed her first rope horse in the cow-horse events before she took over.

“I roped on that horse maybe five times before she got on,” said her father, “the first rodeo she took it to was a junior high rodeo.”

Her ability to train a horse is not limited to the roping events. At the Highmore regional rodeo last year, she won a round of barrel racing on a horse that again her father started in cow-horse. After it was done being shown as a three-year-old, she took the reins.

Sheppick qualified for the South Dakota High School Rodeo state finals this year in all six of her events: reined cow-horse, cutting, breakaway roping, team roping, barrel racing, and pole bending. Her main goals at state finals are to qualify for nationals in reined cow-horse, cutting, and breakaway roping and on the mental side of things her focus will be on staying consistent.

Her father noted that while she can struggle with consistency, she seems to perform better when the pressure is on and she knows she has to be fast or score high, “that’s her set-up” he said.

Ryen ropes a calf at the Highmore regional rodeo. Darcy Krick | Courtesy photo ryenimage_6487327

She credits her ability to successfully handle pressure to her time in gymnastics. The mental blocks she can experience there have more physical consequences if she doesn’t overcome them. So, backing in the box, going down the alley way, or working a cow doesn’t feel as intense.

Sheppick’s competitive drive keeps her busy, she’s the kid that will rope the dummy in the dark after a practice or chores and everyone else has gone inside. During gymnastics season her horses get a break, yet when she comes back her father says she seems to never miss a beat; she ropes and rides well regardless of the time off.

SDHSRA state finals, held June 13 – 17 at the Stanley County Fairgrounds in Fort Pierre, will be nearly completed by press tie. The reined cow-horse events, boys and girls cutting, and queen competitions will take place Tuesday and Wednesday throughout the day, while the regular rodeo performances will begin at 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday. The short-go is Saturday at 4 p.m. More details specific to the schedule can be found on sdhsra.com.