Baldridge/Tiedeman and Frank Cattle Annual Female Sale

TSLN Rep: Cody Nye

Date of Sale: Nov. 18, 2023

Location: Chappell Golf Club – Chappell, NE

Auctioneer: Greg Goggins



Averages:

19 Open Angus Heifers – $5,110

30 Bred Angus Heifers – $4,916

5 Angus Fall Pairs – $5,250



6 Open Red Angus Heifers – $7,250

7 Red Angus Fall Pairs – $3,200

1 Charolais Open Heifer: $6,50



Once again, the Tiedeman & Frank families knocked it out of the park with an outstanding set of females at their annual female sale. It was a great fall day in Chappell for a sale, and there was very active participation in the seats and online. Congratulations to the Tiedeman and Frank families on another successful sale.



Top Open Angus Heifers

Lot 1 – $18,000. Baldco Lucy 103, 1/14/23; Sire: Sitz Prodigy 12000. Sold to Jocko Valley Ranch – Missoula, MT.



Lot 2 – $6,750. Baldco Emulota 472, 9/29/22; Sire: Myers Fair-N-Square M39. Sold to Elrod/Tolbert Farms – Talmo, GA.



Top Angus Bred Heifers

Lot 37 – $9,250. Baldco Emulota 302, 2/20/22; Sire: Baldco MAGA 580. AI bred to E/T Solid Ground. Sold to Patrick Halde – Stoneham, CO.



Lot 26 – $7,250. Baldco Florabelle Fanny 52, 1/17/22; Sire: Myers Fair-N-Square M39. AI bred to Bear Mtn Justice. Sold to High Point Genetics – Osceola, IA.



Lot 5 – $7,000. Baldco Forever Lady 602, 2/25/22; Sire: Deer Valley Growth Fund. AI bred to Connealy Commerce. Sold to Cedar Top Ranch – Stapleton, NE



Top Angus Fall Pair

Lot 40 – $10,500. Frank Blackbird 926, 2/4/19; Cow Sire: SAV Renown 3439; Bull Calf Sire: Frank Playbook 853. Sold to Jordan Jones – KS.



Top Red Angus Open Heifer

Lot 56 – $30,000. FFG Rebella 3287, 2/21/23; Sire: Six Mile John Wick 882E. Sold to Travis DePorter – Briggsdale, CO.



Greg Goggins (center) and Jake Tiedeman (right) make opening comments.



