Baldridge/Tiedeman and Frank Cattle Annual Female Sale
TSLN Rep: Cody Nye
Date of Sale: Nov. 18, 2023
Location: Chappell Golf Club – Chappell, NE
Auctioneer: Greg Goggins
Averages:
19 Open Angus Heifers – $5,110
30 Bred Angus Heifers – $4,916
5 Angus Fall Pairs – $5,250
6 Open Red Angus Heifers – $7,250
7 Red Angus Fall Pairs – $3,200
1 Charolais Open Heifer: $6,50
Once again, the Tiedeman & Frank families knocked it out of the park with an outstanding set of females at their annual female sale. It was a great fall day in Chappell for a sale, and there was very active participation in the seats and online. Congratulations to the Tiedeman and Frank families on another successful sale.
Top Open Angus Heifers
Lot 1 – $18,000. Baldco Lucy 103, 1/14/23; Sire: Sitz Prodigy 12000. Sold to Jocko Valley Ranch – Missoula, MT.
Lot 2 – $6,750. Baldco Emulota 472, 9/29/22; Sire: Myers Fair-N-Square M39. Sold to Elrod/Tolbert Farms – Talmo, GA.
Top Angus Bred Heifers
Lot 37 – $9,250. Baldco Emulota 302, 2/20/22; Sire: Baldco MAGA 580. AI bred to E/T Solid Ground. Sold to Patrick Halde – Stoneham, CO.
Lot 26 – $7,250. Baldco Florabelle Fanny 52, 1/17/22; Sire: Myers Fair-N-Square M39. AI bred to Bear Mtn Justice. Sold to High Point Genetics – Osceola, IA.
Lot 5 – $7,000. Baldco Forever Lady 602, 2/25/22; Sire: Deer Valley Growth Fund. AI bred to Connealy Commerce. Sold to Cedar Top Ranch – Stapleton, NE
Top Angus Fall Pair
Lot 40 – $10,500. Frank Blackbird 926, 2/4/19; Cow Sire: SAV Renown 3439; Bull Calf Sire: Frank Playbook 853. Sold to Jordan Jones – KS.
Top Red Angus Open Heifer
Lot 56 – $30,000. FFG Rebella 3287, 2/21/23; Sire: Six Mile John Wick 882E. Sold to Travis DePorter – Briggsdale, CO.