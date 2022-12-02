Baldridge-Tiedeman and Frank Cattle & Genetics Annual Female Sale

Baldridge-Tideman/ Franks

TSLN Rep: Jake Stamant

Date of Sale: Nov. 19, 2022

Location: Chappell, NE

Auctioneer: Steve Dorran



Averages:



8 Open Angus Heifers – $5,343

4 Fall Pairs – $5,250

5 Open Red Angus Heifers – $4,450

22 Red Angus Bred Heifers – $4,616

4 Open Charolais – $5,312



For Baldridge-Tiedeman and Frank Cattle & Genetics sale day brought together two great operations and great people with an outstanding set of females. They represented 3 breeds in Angus, Red Angus and Charolais. The sale offering was truly quality from every spot from the open heifers to the pairs to the Red Angus breds.

Top Open Female:

Lot 1 Frank Blackcap 2024 Sired by Sterling Pacific 904 Sold for $13,500 to Double D Farms – Vernon, CO.

Lot 14 FFG Ruby 2034 Sired by EGL CCC Red Eagle E7194 Sold for $11,500 to Travis DePorter – CO.

Lot 41 KF Nichole K379 ET Sired by TR CAG Carbon Copy 7630E ET Sold for $11,000 to Madison Hirschman – NE.



Top Bred Females:

Lot 20 LSF SRR Hazel F8135 Sired by LSF SRR President 8177F Sold for $16,000 to Vince Connelly – NE.

Lot 19 LSF SRR Flomaire E7535 J1147 Sire by WFL Merlin 018A Sold for $8,000 to Kellum Carnahan – Julesburg, CO.



Top Fall Pair :

Lot 6 Bladco Emulota 670 Sired by Connealy Gary Sold for $6,000 to Kellum Carnahan – Julesburg, CO.

Lot 4 Baldco Emulota 1000 sired WAR Cavalry B063 Z044 sold $5,750 to Randy Sparks – Paris, KY.



Top Embryo:

Lot 3A E&B Wildcat x 767 Embroys Sold for $700 to Bobcat Angus – Galata, MT.

