Baldridge-Tiedeman Angus and Guests
TSLN Rep: Drew Feller
Date of Sale: Nov. 21, 2020
Location: North Platte, NE
Auctioneer: Steve Dorran
Averages:
70 Registered Angus Females – $3,287
1 Pick of Herd bull – $15,000
35 Embryos – $624
Top Selling Open Heifer:
Lot 52 at $7,000 was GV-K3J Pride 904. DOB: 11/7/2019. Sired by KR Outfit; MGS: HF Tiger 5T. She sold to Dexter Northridge of Taswell, IN.
Lot 9A at $7,000 was Baldco Emma E 320. DOB: 2/6/2020. Sired by Connealy Fortune 752L; MGS: Quaker Hill Manning 4EX9. She sold to Rhett Abernathy of Lander, WY.
Lot 13 at $6,500 was Baldco Everelda Entense 240. DOB: 1/29/2020. Sired by DL Dually; MGS: Connealy Capitalist 028. She sold to Kelly Overmiller of Amith Center, KS.
Top Open Cow:
Lot 3 at $10,000 was Ruth S S Z63. DOB: 1/17/2012. Sired by Sydgen Mandate 6079; MGS: B/R New Day 454. She sold to Wall Street Cattle Company of Lebanon, MO.
Lot 2 at $7,100 was TC Forever Lady 4153. DOB: 2/27/2014. Sired by Bruin Uproar 0070; MGS: Connealy Right Answer 746. She sold to Dr. Phillip Tripp of Shelbyville, KY.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User