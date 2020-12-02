Baldridge-Tiedeman Angus and Guests

TSLN Rep: Drew Feller

Date of Sale: Nov. 21, 2020

Location: North Platte, NE

Auctioneer: Steve Dorran

Averages:

70 Registered Angus Females – $3,287

1 Pick of Herd bull – $15,000

35 Embryos – $624

Top Selling Open Heifer:

Lot 52 at $7,000 was GV-K3J Pride 904. DOB: 11/7/2019. Sired by KR Outfit; MGS: HF Tiger 5T. She sold to Dexter Northridge of Taswell, IN.

Lot 9A at $7,000 was Baldco Emma E 320. DOB: 2/6/2020. Sired by Connealy Fortune 752L; MGS: Quaker Hill Manning 4EX9. She sold to Rhett Abernathy of Lander, WY.

Lot 13 at $6,500 was Baldco Everelda Entense 240. DOB: 1/29/2020. Sired by DL Dually; MGS: Connealy Capitalist 028. She sold to Kelly Overmiller of Amith Center, KS.

Top Open Cow:

Lot 3 at $10,000 was Ruth S S Z63. DOB: 1/17/2012. Sired by Sydgen Mandate 6079; MGS: B/R New Day 454. She sold to Wall Street Cattle Company of Lebanon, MO.

Lot 2 at $7,100 was TC Forever Lady 4153. DOB: 2/27/2014. Sired by Bruin Uproar 0070; MGS: Connealy Right Answer 746. She sold to Dr. Phillip Tripp of Shelbyville, KY.

Jake Tiedeman reading pedigrees at the Baldridge-Tiedeman and Guests production sale.

