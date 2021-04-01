TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk

Date of Sale: 04/01/2021

Location: Belle Fourche Livestock, Belle Fourche, SD

Auctioneer: Lynn Weishaar

Averages

60 Yearling Angus Bulls avg. $4,970

40 Yearling Open Heifers avg. $1,400

Beautiful spring day and a great set of bulls for the Bar 69 Angus 33rd Annual Production Sale. Deb and Craig Kukuchka and family brought a great set of bulls to town for this sale. This was probably the deepest and most consistent set of bulls, from top to bottom, that they have ever offered. Bulls with plenty of growth and calving ease that were very readily bid on by the large crowd in the seats for the sale.

Top Selling bulls:

Lot 0707, Bar 69 Stellar 0707, 2/5/20 son of Sitz Steller 726D x Raven Powerball 53 to Oetken Ranch, Marsland, NE for $8,500.

Lot 0776, Bar 69 Stellar 0776, 3/22/20 son of Sitz Steller 726D x SAV Final Answer 0035 to Dean Cape, Hot Springs, SD for $8,000.

Lot 0703, Bar 69 Logo 0703, 1/31/20 son of Sitz Logo 12964 x Soo Line Motive 9016 to Oetken Ranch, Marsland, NE for $8,000.

Lot 0784, Bar 69 Conquest 0784, 3/24/20 son of Sitz Conquest 11316 x Sitz Investment 660Z to Oetken Ranch, Marsland, NE for $7,500.

Lot 0774, Bar 69 Confidence 0774, 3/22/20 son of Connealy Confidence 0100 x Sitz Upward 307 to YY Cattle, Volborg, WY for $7,000.

Lot 0746, Bar 69 Stellar 0746, 3/14/20 son of Sitz Stellar 726D x Sitz Final Answer 592Y to Gene Fortune, Interior, SD for $7,000.

Travis Hurst, Buffalo, SD. Repeat Bar 69 Angus bull buyer.



Chase & Craig Kukuchka at the 33rd Annual Bar 69 Angus sale.



Many years repeat buyer, Ed Gantz, Hulett, WY, has been to all 33 Bar 69 Angus bull sales.

