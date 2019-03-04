Bar JZ Ranche 70th Annual Production Sale

Date: February 19, 2019

Location: Thomas Ranch Sale Facility

Auctioneer: Sonny Booth

Averages:

49 Polled Hereford Yearling Bulls – $5,082

7 Polled Hereford Bred Females averaged $3,500

45 Limousin and LimFlex Yearling Bulls averaged $4,522

Bar JZ Ranches of Holabird, South Dakota hosted their 70th annual production sale. The Bar JZ program seeks to offer calving ease bulls that grow well and maintain superior carcass traits. All the sale bulls had been tested for the homozygous polled and homozygous black traits where applicable. Those bulls were well received. By raising Polled Hereford, Limousin, and Lim-Flex cattle, the Zilverbergs produce bulls and females to meet the needs of many crossbreeding systems. Volume buyers were Schulte Farms, Lee Kleinschmidt, Nielsen Ranch, John Heezen and Lazy Diamond M. Besides South Dakota cattle sold into North Dakota, Nebraska, Kansas, Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Virginia and Canada.

Polled Herefords

Lot 33. $15,500. Bar JZ Safekeeper 436F. A homozygous polled 3/20/18 son of NJW Trust 167Y and out of Bar JZ Zoey 380C, a Xerox 20X daughter, to Dvorak Herefords, South Dakota.

Lot 6. $11,000. Bar JZ Puckster 370F. A homozygous polled 3/8/18 son of Bar JZ Kirby 638L and out of Bar JZ Brynn 576D, a Bruiser daughter, to Thistle Tree Farm, Virginia.

Lot 26. $9,000. Bar JZ Trailblazer 417F . A homozygous polled 3/17/18 son of Churchill Pilgrim and out of Bar JZ Glimmer 378C, a Gunner daughter, to Wagner Herefords, South Dakota.

Polled Hereford females

Lot 63. $7,500. Bar JZ Crimson 846E. A 3/18/17 Kickstart daughter and out of a Homegrown dam, to Quinton Schrunk, Nebraska.

Limousin and LimFlex Yearling Bulls

Lot 117. $7,500. Bar JZ Architect 416F. A 3/17/18 homozygous polled, homozygous black, 49% LimFlex son of TMCK Architect and out of an Mytty In Focus granddaughter, to Jay Langdeau, South Dakota.

Lot 130. $7,000. Bar JZ Corvette 457F. A 3/24/18 homozygous polled, homozygous black, 87% Limousin son of WZRK Corvette and out of a Justice granddaughter to Jordan Leier, North Dakota.

Lot 104. $6,250. Bar JZ Creed 374F. A 3/9/18 homozygous polled, homozygous black, 51% LimFlex son of CJSL Creed and out of a LVLS Braveheart daughter, to Tom & Cade Opheim, South Dakota.