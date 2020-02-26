Bar JZ Ranches 71st Annual Production Sale

Lee Kleinschmidt and Don Zilverberg



TSLN Rep: Dennis Ginkens

Date of Sale: Feb. 18, 2020

Location: Thomas Ranch Sale Facility

Auctioneer: Sonny Booth

Averages:

40 Polled Hereford Yearling Bulls – $4,456

40 Limousin and LimFlex – $4,094

Bar JZ Ranches of Holabird, South Dakota hosted their 71st annual production sale. The Bar JZ program seeks to offer calving ease bulls that grow well and maintain superior carcass traits. All the sale bulls had been tested for the homozygous polled and homozygous black traits where applicable. Those bulls were well received. By raising Polled Hereford, Limousin, and Lim-Flex cattle, the Zilverbergs produce bulls and females to meet the needs of many crossbreeding systems.

Lot 29, $15,000. Bar JZ Bridger 581G. A homozygous polled 3/18/19 son of Frenzen Bar JZ Bruiser and out of Bar JZ Devotion 816A ET, an R Independence daughter, to Monahan Cattle Company, Nebraska.

Lot 28, $10,000. Bar JZ Sugar Daddy 579G. A homozygous polled 3/18/19 son of Bar JZ Dutchman 310E and out of Bar JZ Sleepover 794E, a Bar JZ Sleep On daughter, to Big Hollow Ranch, South Dakota.

Lot 13, $9,000. Bar JZ Shenanigan 551G. A homozygous polled 3/12/19 son of TH Sheyenne 3X and out of Bar JZ Sleepover 783E, a Bar JZ Sleep On daughter, to Hansmeier & Son, South Dakota.

Lot 2, $8,750. Bar JZ Brewster 531G. A homozygous polled 3/4/19 son of Frenzen Bar JZ Bruiser and out of Bar JZ Sapphire 874E, a KCF Summit B261 daughter, to Lee Kleinschmidt, South Dakota.

Lot 22, $6,000, Bar JZ Bridger 564G. A homozygous polled 3/15/19 son of Frenzen Bar JZ Bruiser and out of Bar JZ Heartstrings 856E, a Bar JZ Hearthstone daughter, to Schroeder Brothers, Nebraska.

Sale Highlights Linousin and LimFlex Bulls

Lot 113, $9,250, Bar JZ Architect 597G. A 3/23/19 homozygous polled, homozygous black, 52% LimFlex son of TMCK Architect and out of a LVLS Braveheart daughter, to Lee Kleinschmidt, South Dakota.

Lot 110, $7,750, Bar JZ Amazing Bull 586G. A 3/19/19 homozygous polled, red, 85% Limousin son of Wulfs Amazing Bull and out of a WZRK Temptation daughter to Jordan Leier, North Dakota.

Lot 104, $4,750, Bar JZ Architect 546G. A 3/11/19 homozygous polled, homozygous black, 65% LimFlex son of son of TMCK Architect and out of a Wulfs Xclusive daughter, to Lee Kleinschmidt, South Dakota.

Lot 125, $4,750, Bar JZ Checkbook 626G. A 3/30/19 homozygous polled, homozygous black, 100% Limousin son of LFLC Checking Account and out of a WZRK Temptation daughter to Darrell Baade, South Dakota.

Lot 132, $4,750, Bar JZ Paladin Too 650G. A 4/3/19 homozygous polled, homozygous black, 60% LimFlex son of Bar JZ Paladin and out of a LVLS Braveheart daughter, to Lee Kleinschmidt, South Dakota.

Lot 135, $4,750, Bar JZ Paladin Too 657G. A 4/3/19 homozygous polled, red, 60% LimFlex son of son of Bar JZ Paladin and out of a TMCK Alfalfa daughter to David Wickens, Montana.

Bulls sold into North Dakota, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Montana, Nebraska, Wyoming, Virginia, and Pennsylvania.