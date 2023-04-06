Bar JZ Ranches 74th Annual Production Sale

TSLN Rep: Kelly Klein



Date of Sale: Feb. 27, 2023



Location: Holabird, SD



Auctioneer: Sonny Booth



Averages:

62 Yearling Hereford Bulls – $5,645

46 LimFlex and Limousin Bulls – $4,820



Comments

The Bar JZ crew had a great sale despite having to reschedule due to a winter storm. A good crowd of repeat as well as new customers showed up to the ranch to support this great outfit. Congratulations on a very good sale.

TOP SELLING HEREFORD BULLS

Lot 42 $51,000, BAR JZ VALIANT 619K, 3-26-22 son of RV VALOR 9444G ET X NJW HOMEGROWN DAUGHTER, to Genex & Hoffman Ranch, NE.

Lot 2 $13,500, BAR JZ RIMRIDER 505K, 2-28-22, son of NJW 139C 103C RIDGE 254G X FRENZEN BAR JZ BRUISER DAUGHTER, to Semex, Ontario CN.

Lot 36 $12,500, BAR JZ VALIANT 508K, 3-1-22, son of RV VALOR 9444G ET X NJW TRUST 167Y DAUGHTER, to Smith Cattle Co., SD.

Lot 44 $8,500, BAR JZ CENTENNIAL 573K, 3-17-22, son of APH 4356 COLORADO 15G X TH SHEYENNE 3X DAUGHTER, to Marvin and Nathan Antonen, SD.

TOP SELLING LIMFLEX & LIMOUSIN BULLS

Lot 112 $9,500, BAR JZ CABLE 557K, 3-14-22, son of MAGS CABLE X TMCK ARCHITECT DAUGHTER, to Matt Schultz, NE.

Lot 102 $7,750, BAR JZ RESERVE 502K, 2-27-22, son of MAGS FEDERAL RESERVE ET X CJSL CREED DAUGHTER, to Opheim Limousin, SD.

Lot 115 $7,750, BAR JZ EMPIRE 567K, 3-16-22, son of TNGC EMPIRE 736E X LVLS BRAVEHEART DAUGHTER, to Matt Schulte, SD.

