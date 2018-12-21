Bareback rider Ty Breuer out of Round 10 due to injury

LAS VEGAS – The final round of bareback riding got even shorter at the 2018 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo when North Dakotan Ty Breuer chose not to ride due to injury Saturday, Dec. 15. Bill Tutor and Will Lowe are also out of competition due to injuries, taking the bareback riding total down from 15 competitors to 12 for Round 10.

"I'm really bummed for sure because of the horse I drew (C5 Rodeo's Virgil)," Breuer said. "But if I crawled on him in this condition it wouldn't be good. I ran my hand in my rigging this morning and can't lift on it. It sucks for sure, but it could be worse."

Breuer entered his fourth Wrangler NFR with his right (riding) elbow already banged up.

"The third round must have stretched it out," Breuer said. "I thought it would get better, but it didn't. Then yesterday (Friday), when I spurred over, it kind of finished it. My hand has been going numb on me."

Breuer covered seven of the nine broncs he drew at this year's NFR. C5 Rodeo's Make Up Face got the best of him in Round 3, and he was bucked off Mo Betta Rodeo's Jason's Pride in Round 9.

Before making the call not to compete in Round 10, Breuer was ranked 11th in the average with 568 points on seven head and 12th in the 2018 PRCA | RAM World Standings with $127,789.

"They didn't tell me what exactly it (the injury) is," Breuer said.

He explained that it's essentially a nerve injury in his elbow.

"I'm going to give it a while, it's pretty irritated now," Breuer said. "They (Justin Sportsmedicine) said to give it a couple weeks and then get back to them. We'll see what happens, but the main thing is to get it healed up, because if you can't lift up it's hard to ride."

Breuer had a similar injury at the 2013 Wrangler NFR, he sprained his riding elbow in Round 8. He bounced back to qualify for the Wrangler NFR in 2016-18.

–PRCA