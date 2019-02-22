Barrasso: Green New Deal is a raw deal

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Today, U.S. Senator John Barrasso (R-WY), chairman of the Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works (EPW), released the following statement on the so-called "Green New Deal" resolution.

"The Green New Deal is a raw deal for the American taxpayer," said Barrasso. "It's a socialist manifesto that lays out a laundry list of government giveaways, including guaranteed food, housing, college, and economic security even for those who refuse to work. As Democrats take a hard left turn, this radical proposal would take our growing economy off the cliff and our nation into bankruptcy. It's the first step down a dark path to socialism.

"Through heavy-handed federal mandates, the far left fringe is proposing a Washington takeover of our nation's energy system. Americans would inevitably see skyrocketing electric bills, with one estimate as high as $3,800 per year. This would be a mandate on every homeowner, forcing every building to be overhauled. The American people simply cannot afford this, particularly given that we already have an established and growing renewable energy market in our nation.

"This is what massive government overreach looks like.

"I want to make American energy as clean as we can, as fast as we can, without raising costs for consumers. We can reduce carbon dioxide emissions by supporting new innovative technologies like advanced nuclear power, carbon capture, and carbon utilization. Innovation, not regulation, will lead to lower emissions and a stronger economy."

Background Information:

On January 14, 2019, President Trump signed Barrasso's legislation, the Nuclear Energy Innovation and Modernization Act (NEIMA), into law. Nuclear power is America's largest source of reliable, carbon-free energy. NEIMA will provide the public greater clarity into the process by which the Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) develops its budget and recovers its costs through fees. The bill requires the NRC to establish performance metrics and milestones for licensing and other regulatory actions.

Barrasso has also sponsored the Utilizing Significant Emissions with Innovative Technologies (USE IT) Act. The USE IT Act would support carbon utilization and direct air capture research. The bill would also support federal, state, and non-governmental collaboration in the construction and development of carbon capture, utilization, and sequestration (CCUS) facilities and carbon dioxide (CO2) pipelines.

–Senator Barrasso