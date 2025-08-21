Barrasso: Wyoming’s Brian Nesvik Confirmed to Lead U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, U.S. Senator John Barrasso (R-Wyo.) released the following statement after the U.S. Senate confirmed Wyoming’s own Brian Nesvik to be the Director of the United States Fish and Wildlife Service. Senator Barrasso also spoke on the Senate floor this week praising Brian Nesvik’s qualifications.

“Brian is the definition of qualified and represents the very best of Wyoming,” said Barrasso. “As the new Director of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Brian will play a critical role in conserving our natural resources and responsibly managing our nation’s wildlife. He will take the reins at a time when politics – not science – has too often driven agency decisions. I look forward to working with Brian to restore science to conservation policies.”

Brian Nesvik served as Wyoming Game and Fish Department Director for more than 29 years before retiring in 2024. He also served in the Wyoming Army National Guard for 35 years, retiring with the rank of brigadier general. He graduated from the University of Wyoming.

Senator Barrasso is please with the confirmation of Wyoming Game and Fish Department Director as the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Director. Barrasso | Courtesy photo image-12

President Trump nominated Brian Nesvik to serve as the next Director of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service on February 12, 2025.

On March 26, 2025, Senator Barrasso introduced Brian at his confirmation hearing before the Senate’s Environment and Public Works Committee.

–Senator Barrasso