Barstow Angus Ranch Bull Sale
TSLN Rep: Jake St .Amant
Date of Sale: Feb. 3, 2022
Location: Springview, Nebraka
Auctioneer: Joe Goggins and Greg Goggins
Averages:
90 Yrlg. Bulls – $ 6,644
The morning started off windy and chilly but that did not stop the crowd that gathered for Barstow Angus Ranch Bull Sale. Neri Barstow and family put together a great set of bulls for the offering led off by the Lot 1 bull.
Lot 1 Barstow Fever J8 sold for $40,500 to Minert-Simonson Angus Ranch -Dunning, Nebraska, Smith Angus- Bassett, Nebraska, Cedar Top Ranch – Stapleton, Nebraska.
Lot 49 Barstow Rallay J129, sold for $12,500 to Mart McNutt- Sutherland, Nebraska.
Lot 34 Barstow Detail J139 sold for $12,000 to Todd Rothleutner- Kilgore, Nebraska.
Lot 59 Barstow Ashland J1 sold for $12,000 to Cover Ranches – Ashby, Nebraska.
Lot 2 Barstow Fever J74 sold for $11,000 to Graff Ranch – Ainsworth, Nebraska.
Lot 15 Barstow Power on J27 Sold for $11,000 to Todd Rothleutner – Kilgore, Nebraska.
Lot 17 Barstow Power on J93 Sold for $10,500 to Todd Rothleutner – Kilgore, Nebraska.
Lot 12 Barstow Power on J78 sold for $10,000 to Michael Whiteman – Stewart, Nebraska.
