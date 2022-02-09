TSLN Rep: Jake St .Amant

Date of Sale: Feb. 3, 2022

Location: Springview, Nebraka

Auctioneer: Joe Goggins and Greg Goggins

Averages:

90 Yrlg. Bulls – $ 6,644

The morning started off windy and chilly but that did not stop the crowd that gathered for Barstow Angus Ranch Bull Sale. Neri Barstow and family put together a great set of bulls for the offering led off by the Lot 1 bull.

Lot 1 Barstow Fever J8 sold for $40,500 to Minert-Simonson Angus Ranch -Dunning, Nebraska, Smith Angus- Bassett, Nebraska, Cedar Top Ranch – Stapleton, Nebraska.

Lot 49 Barstow Rallay J129, sold for $12,500 to Mart McNutt- Sutherland, Nebraska.

Lot 34 Barstow Detail J139 sold for $12,000 to Todd Rothleutner- Kilgore, Nebraska.

Lot 59 Barstow Ashland J1 sold for $12,000 to Cover Ranches – Ashby, Nebraska.

Lot 2 Barstow Fever J74 sold for $11,000 to Graff Ranch – Ainsworth, Nebraska.

Lot 15 Barstow Power on J27 Sold for $11,000 to Todd Rothleutner – Kilgore, Nebraska.

Lot 17 Barstow Power on J93 Sold for $10,500 to Todd Rothleutner – Kilgore, Nebraska.

Lot 12 Barstow Power on J78 sold for $10,000 to Michael Whiteman – Stewart, Nebraska.

Neri Barstow speaks to the crowd and with the Feller family as the transition from one great breeder to the next chapter with Drew feller and family.

