Bartholomay Kattle Kompany recognized as Environmental Stewardship Award winner

The North Dakota Stockmen’s Association (NDSA) presented the 2022 Environmental Stewardship Award to Bartholomay Kattle Kompany of Sheldon, N.D., during the NDSA’s 93rd Annual Convention and Trade Show, “All In,” in Bismarck, N.D., this evening.

Bartholomay Kattle Kompany, a diversified crop and cow-calf operation that always has environmental stewardship on its mind, is located in the heart of the Sheyenne Delta. The Bartholomay family has been farming and ranching in the area for nearly 127 years. Keith and Sandi Bartholomay own and operate the ranch along with their son, Karl, and Karl’s fiancé, Rebecca Anderson.

Due to the sandy soils and high water table in their area, Bartholomays have made improving soil health a focus for their operation. They utilize no-till farming practices and have worked everyday to re-establish native grasses. Their pasture management strategy allows them to rotate the cattle more often and give the grass time to heal. In 2017, The Bartholomays constructed a hoop barn that is permitted by the North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality for 500 head. The barn has allowed them use less of a footprint and utilize the manure produced in the barn as fertilizer.

The Bartholomays enjoy all the wildlife on their land and want to provide these animals a place to live and flourish. With new establishment of grass, ample cover and many available sources of water, wildlife populations have blossomed at Bartholomay Kattle Company. The Bartholomays understand the importance of keeping the water clean, as the Sheyenne Delta provides water for not only themselves and the wildlife, but also people in parts of Cass County and Ransom County. They remain vigilant in preserving the aquifer and the environement.

Keith is mentor for other cattle producers who are interested in learning more about environmentally-sound management practices through the North Dakota Grazling Lands Coalition. He also serves on the National Grazing Lands Coalition Board of Directors as the National Association of Conservation Districts representative.

“Across this great state, cattlemen and cattlewomen alike are committed to the care of the land, air and water resources, and they take their responsibilities seriously,” said NDSA President Jason Leiseth, a rancher from Arnegard, N.D. “On behalf of the Stockmen’s Association, I want to congratulate Bartholomay Kattle Kompany, a model example of stewardship, on this special achievement.”

As the state Environmental Stewardship Award winner, Bartholomay Kattle Kompany will next compete on a regional level with state winners from South Dakota, Nebraska and Kansas. If successful there, they will move on to the national competition.

The North Dakota Game and Fish Department is the state Environmental Stewardship Award sponsor.

–North Dakota Stockmen’s Association