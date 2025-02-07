Battle over USAID heats up

As the Trump administration signaled it will keep fewer than 300 employees of the U.S. Agency for International Development, the battle over USAID’s future heated up. A pair of labor groups representing USAID employees sued President Trump on Thursday over his efforts to dismantle the decades-old humanitarian agency, as multiple sources told CNN that fewer than 300 agency employees are expected to be retained while countless others are put on indefinite leave or fired.

Meanwhile, Samantha Power, the USAID administrator in the Biden administration, wrote a guest essay in The New York Times calling the “killing” of the agency “one of the worst and most costly foreign policy blunders in U.S. history.”

Power also appeared on the MSNBC’s “The Rachel Maddow Show” and CBS’ “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” to defend the agency. The Times also reported that the stop-work order on USAID-funded research “has left thousands of people with experimental drugs and devices in their bodies, with no access to monitoring or care.”In an X post, Sen. Jerry Moran, R-Kan. urged Secretary of State Marco Rubio “to distribute the $340 million in American-grown food currently stalled in U.S. ports to reach those in need. Time is running out before this life-saving aid perishes.”

The Trump administration may back down on its plans to dismantle USAID due to constitutional concerns, the Brookings Institution said in a series of commentaries on the shutdown.

