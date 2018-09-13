Bauer Named Interim NDSU Animal Sciences Head

Marc Bauer has agreed to serve as interim head of North Dakota State University's Animal Sciences Department.

Bauer, an associate professor in the department, will become interim head Sept. 16.

"We are excited to have Dr. Bauer step into this leadership role in Animal Sciences," says Greg Lardy, NDSU's associate vice president for Agricultural Affairs. "I am confident he will work well with the faculty, staff, students and stakeholders in the Animal Sciences Department."

Bauer joined the department in 1996 after receiving his Ph.D. from the University of Kentucky. In his faculty role, Bauer is responsible for teaching a wide variety of courses. He also is very active in advising undergraduate students, as well as student clubs and organizations, such as the FarmHouse Fraternity.

"Dr. Bauer's commitment to students through highly effective teaching and mentoring that pays close attention to the needs of the student has been an outstanding feature throughout his career," says David Buchanan, associate dean for academic programs in NDSU's College of Agriculture, Food Systems, and Natural Resources.

Bauer's research interests include feedlot nutrition and management, byproduct utilization, and nutrient digestion, absorption and utilization. He has developed ration-balancing programs for a number of livestock species; these programs are used throughout the state. His expertise in experimental designs and his knowledge of animal research are valuable to the graduate students in the department.

Bauer also showcases the NDSU Beef Cattle Research Complex, Animal Nutrition and Physiology Center and other department facilities to tour groups, including members of the State Board of Agricultural Research and Education, legislators and other decision makers in the state. In addition, he has been involved with many committees of the American Society of Animal Science (ASAS) and is on an ASAS ad hoc committee to explore whether to establish a national accreditation program for animal science departments.

–NDSU Extension