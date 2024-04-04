Be Careful what you wish for Cattle industry

The Iowa Stock Growers Association (ISGA) greets Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) tags with a healthy dose of skepticism. This new technology lures us into thinking, “how much neat information could be at our fingertips”. Yes, and how many other fingertips? Will anybody going down the road with a $400 reader be able to scan your herd tags and learn ‘what’ from your site assessment info? Will RFID tags be used down the road to determine whether or not your cattle get access to certain markets? Could you be denied access to markets because a third party audit finds you non-compliant, or an inadequate Carbon Score, or because genomic information shows the wrong dam and sire? Could this be how the industry narrows down the gene pool, like the pork industry has. What happens when your animal loses its RFID tag, will it be discounted? We think RFID is for more than just transmissible animal disease prevention. If the USDA was serious about FMD (foot and mouth disease) prevention they would ban imports from Paraguay, hence their Paraguay Paradox.

Mandatory Country of Origin Labeling (MCOOL) for beef is a “must have” proposition from ISGA’s perspective. Our country currently imports more beef than we export, ouch! We must be able to compete for retail counter space proudly sporting a mandatory, not voluntary ‘Product of USA’ label on our beef that differentiates it from foreign competitors. Foreign competitors may or may not be using brand new ‘not fully tested on the consumer safety side’ technologies like mRNA vaccines. Our own USDA Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service(APHIS) has not approved these vaccines in the U.S. cattle herd saying they must stand up to a high bar of scrutiny and demonstrate to them “pure, safe, potent, and effective”, to receive license. The ISGA is asking of APHIS, peer reviewed scientific proof of consumer health data before our herds use this new mRNA vaccine technology. We also ask for the newly developed mRNA vaccines to be identified as such, so farmers and ranchers have the information needed to make a choice when treating our own cattle.

Just last week while the rest of us were out doing chores, the packing lobby was trying to weaken the Packers and Stockyards Act rules with a “rider” in the farm bill. Thanks to efforts of our affiliated R-CALF USA and some of the other beef groups (plus Senators Grassley and Tester) we independent cattlemen got a win and shut it down. Now the next fight wages for new rules that preserve fair access to markets without retaliation. We are gaining, but without fighting to preserve our independence, it will be lost.

If these concerns are also your concerns, please help us fight for the independent cattlemen and all stock growers by joining the ISGA. See our Facebook page @ facebook.com/ Iowa Stock Growers Association.

-Iowa Stock Growers Association, Eric Nelson – Moville, Iowa, David Savage – Lamoni, Iowa.