Bear Mountain Angus 21st Annual Spring Bull Sale

TSLN Rep: Jake St .Amant

Date of Sale: Jan. 26, 2022

Location: Palisades, NE

Auctioneer: Greg Goggins

Averages:

35 Older bulls – $5,150

63 Yearling bulls – $5,857

98 Total head – $5,604

It was a great morning for a bull sale in Palisade, Nebraska. Bear Mountain Angus had a set of bulls for the offering that was deep in quality.

Lot 1 Bear Mtn Pilot 1520 sold for $40,000 to Sitz Angus Ranch – Dillon, MT and Ellingson Angus- St. Anthony, ND.

Lot 27 Bear Mtn Stellar 0745 sold for $13,500 to O’Neal Ranch- O’Neals, California.

Lot 34 Bear Mtn Stellar 1510 sold for $13,000 to Keys Ranch- Brewster, Nebraska.

Lot 3 Bear Mtn. Patriarch 1513 sold for $9,500 to Alta Genetics- Rocky View County, Alberta, Canada.

Lot 13 Bear Mtn Justify 1533 sold for $9,500 to Bryan Hauxwell – McCook, Nebraska.

Lot 22 Bear Mtn Justify 0751 sold for $9,000 to Bryan Hauxwell.