Bear Mountain Angus Annual Spring Production Sale

TSLN Rep: Cody Nye



Date of Sale: Feb. 6, 2025



Location: at the ranch – Palisade, NE



Auctioneer: Greg Goggins



Average:

105 Bulls – $7,311

It was an outstanding day for the Stoller Family at Bear Mountain Angus. The weather warmed up after a brief cold snap earlier in the week and made for a great day to have an Angus bull sale. The quality of bulls ran deep and it showed in the sale results. The breeding philosophy at Bear Mountain focuses on quality with performance. The cow power behind the bulls that still have exceptional growth traits is a testament to this.

Congratulations to the Stoller Family and all involved on another successful sale.



Top Bulls

Lot 1 – $21,500. Bear Mtn Stealth 4554; DOB: 1/20/24; Sire: Bear Mtn Stealth 1510; MGS: Bear Mtn Justify. Sold to Potts Bros Farm of Jefferson, GA and Elrod Farms of Talmo, GA



Lot 37 – $16,000. Bear Mtn Justice 3810 ; DOB: 9/3/23; Sire: Bear Mtn Justice ; MGS: Koupals B&B On Course 5068. Sold to O’Dea Cattle of Indianola, NE



Lot 67 – $14,000. Bear Mtn Prolific 4611; DOB: 2/8/24; Sire: Ellingson Prolific; MGS: Tehama Patriarch F028. Sold to Norman Angus of Crawford, NE.



Lot 6 – $12,000. Bear Mtn Stealth 3835; DOB: 9/13/23; Sire: Bear Mtn Stealth 1510; MGS: Ellingson Rangeland; Sold to Spence Butler of Lemington, UT.



Lot 63 – $12,000. Bear Mtn Patriarch 4521; DOB: 1/10/24 ; Sire: Tehama Patriarch F028; MGS: KG Justified 3023. Sold to Crown Farms of Saint Genevive, MO.









Brian Stoller (Left) makes opening comments before kicking off the 2025 bull sale. de89b879372f-Bear_Mtn__25_photo_1



