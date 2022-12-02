Bear Mountain

Bear Mountain

TSLN Rep: Jake St.Amant

Date of Sale: Nov. 20, 2022

Location: Palisade, Nebraska

Auctioneer: Rick Machado

Averages:

Bear Mountain Angus Female Sale:



5 Old Bulls – $5,750

3 Open Heifers – $7,366

38 Bred Heifers – $3,501

40 Bred Cows – $ 2,701

1 Open Cow – $49,000

19 Fall Pairs – $ 3,218

248 Commercial Bred Heifers – $1,954



Bear Mountain Angus Fall Production Sale had a great set of cattle for the offering . From a few top notch herd bulls to a set of females from open females to breds to proven cows lead by the lot 1 cow Bear Mtn Judy 2800.

Top Bull:

Lot 1B Bear Mtn Stellar 1692 Sired by Sitz Stellar 726D Sold for $8,750.



Top Open Heifer:

Lot 1C Bear Mtn Judy Sired by Conley South Point 8362 Sold for $ 12,000 to Jake O’Dea – Indianola, NE



Lot 3 Bear Mtn Forever Lady 2608 Sired by DB Iconic G95 Sold for $ 8,500 to Ingram Angus – Pulaski, TN



Top Bred Heifer:



Lot 4 Bear Mtn 1727 Sired by DDB Payoff Sold for ½ interest $13,000.00 to John A Brown – Oberlin , KS



Lot 11 Bear Mtn Greystone Janet 1620 Sired by Ellingson Rangeland Sold for $12,500 to David Johnson – Cambridge, NE.



Lot 10 Bear Mtn Irene 1527 Sired by 21AR Rainmaker 8343A Sold for $8,000 to C4 Land & Cattle – Perkins, OK.



Top Bred cow:

Lot 62 Bear Mtn Forever Lady 5217 sired by EF Complement 8088 Sold for $8,500 to Luke Norman – Crawford, NE.



Top Fall Pair:

Lot 1 Bear Mtn Judy 6535 Sire by KG Justified 3023 Sold for $49,000 to ZWT – Crossville, TN.

Bear Mountain

Bear Mountain



