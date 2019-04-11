Beckton Red Angus 74th Anniversary Production Sale

TSLN Rep: Dennis Ginkens

Date of Sale: April 9, 2019

Location: at the Ranch Sheridan, WY

Auctioneer: Roger Jacobs

Averages:

214 Red Angus Bulls – $5,986

30 Registered Red Angus Heifers – $2,418

36 Commercial Red Angus Heifers – $1,392

Lot 4 at $16,000, Beckton Likeable F425 E5, Dob 3-22-2018, Reg 3987594, Beckton Likeable Z057 L4 x Beckton Larkaba W050 E sold to Travis Shaffer, Pierre, SD.

Lot 112 at $16,000 Beckton Likeable F598 C5, Dob 4-2-2018, Reg 3988430, Beckton Likeable Z057 L4 x Beckton Larkaba C482 C sold to Harry & Charolette Lehmann OT, CA.

Lot 100 at $14,500 Beckton Likeable F388 S7, Dob 3-21-2018, Reg 3987648, Beckton Likeable D432 N3 x Beckton Pine Marie D268 A, sold to Joe & Jason Fuhriman, Logan, UT.

Lot 53 at $14,000 Beckton Likeable F641 C6, Dob 4-6-2018, Reg 3987336 Beckton Likeable B032 C5 x Beckton Coca B118 C, sold to Aron Reichert, Isabel, SD.

Lot 130 at $13,000, Beckton Scamp F619 D5 Dob 4-4-2018, Reg 3988414 Beckton Scamp B720 L4 x Beckton Christy C149 D sold to Travis Shaffer, Pierre, SD.