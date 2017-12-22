Cattlemen’s Beef Board member appointments announced Dec. 20

Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue announced December 20, the appointment of 27 members to the Cattlemen's Beef Promotion and Research Board. Twenty-five of the appointees will serve three-year terms. Two appointees will serve the remaining one-year portion of vacant positions.

"The Cattlemen's Beef Board works to build demand for beef by helping to maintain and expand markets through their research, promotion, and information sharing efforts," Perdue said. "Their work represents all segments of the beef industry and I know that the agricultural sector will be well served by them."

The Cattlemen's Beef Promotion and Research Board is composed of 99 members, all of whom are beef producers or importers of cattle, beef or beef products. The board is authorized by the Beef Promotion and Research Act of 1985.

Since 1966, Congress has authorized the establishment of 22 industry-funded research and promotion boards. They empower farmers and ranchers to leverage their own resources to develop new markets, strengthen existing markets, and conduct important research and promotion activities. USDA's Agricultural Marketing Services provides oversight, paid for by industry assessments, which ensures fiscal accountability and program integrity for participating stakeholders. F

“Their work represents all segments of the beef industry and I know that the agricultural sector will be well served by them.” Sonny Perdue, agriculture secretary Recommended Stories For You

–Cattlemen's Beef Board