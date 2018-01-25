Beef Board releases its 2017 report

The 2017 Cattlemen's Beef Promotion and Research Board (CBB) Annual Report is now available to provide results of Beef Checkoff programs to the beef producers and importers who invest in this national self-help program. A summarized version of the report is available here, with links to download the full report available within.

Included in the annual report is a letter from CBB Chairman Brett Morris and an overview of revenues and expenditures for fiscal 2017. In addition, you'll find summaries of results from each Beef Board budget category; these include promotion, research, consumer information, industry information, foreign marketing and producer communications.

The goal of the publication is to provide financial transparency to beef producers and importers who invest into the checkoff and disclosure about all that was accomplished with the funds received. (In addition to the direct link above, all CBB annual reports since the start of the national checkoff program are here.)

"As a producer, I couldn't have understood all the thought and process that goes into the consideration of every single dollar invested if not for this honor of being your chairman.," said chairman Morris. "From the long hours invested into the Long Range Plan to the time our checkoff program committees spend scoring and analyzing every authorization request before it is brought before the Operating Committee for funding consideration.

"With every hurdle the checkoff meets, I am reminded of the importance of communication and transparency. I hope this annual report helps any producer who has ever wondered where their checkoff investment is used. We've revamped the layout, making the information easier to find and more interesting to read. Please click through and take in all the hard work of everyone who works to make your checkoff a success."

–Beef Checkoff