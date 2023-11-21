YOUR AD HERE »

Beef Bucks donates to highway patrol

Colonel Rick Miller, joined by the SD Highway Patrol Honor Guard and Major Peterson, receives a generous donation of Beef Bucks from Nancy and Bob Montross of Beef Bucks, Inc.  For a decade, Beef Bucks has been a pillar of support for our law enforcement families in times of need.  We extend our heartfelt thanks to Beef Bucks and the Montross family for their enduring dedication to our community’s heroes.
