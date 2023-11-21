Beef Bucks donates to highway patrol News News | Nov 21, 2023 Colonel Rick Miller, joined by the SD Highway Patrol Honor Guard and Major Peterson, receives a generous donation of Beef Bucks from Nancy and Bob Montross of Beef Bucks, Inc. For a decade, Beef Bucks has been a pillar of support for our law enforcement families in times of need. We extend our heartfelt thanks to Beef Bucks and the Montross family for their enduring dedication to our community’s heroes.2023-Beef-Bucks-with-SDHP News K-State to host calving schools Nov 21, 2023 Witnesses issue warnings about AI at Senate Ag hearing Nov 21, 2023 Helping Your Child Feed Their 4-H or FFA Market Steer Nov 21, 2023 Wyoming Farm Bureau Federation members donated the equivalent of 7,242 meals to help Wyoming families Nov 21, 2023 Former Nebraska Crime Commission Director hired to lead Brand Committee Nov 21, 2023 See more