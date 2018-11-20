Beef Bucks gives to law enforcement families in need

Beef Bucks, Inc. and the South Dakota Highway Patrol are teaming up once again this holiday season. Highway Patrol troopers will provide donated Beef Bucks to those law enforcement families in need. Beef Bucks is a non-profit organization based in De Smet, SD that promotes the beef industry and educates consumers. Check out Beef Bucks at www.beefbucks.org. #keepSDsafe. Pictured with the SD Highway Patrol Color Guard are Major Mike Miller (center) and Beef Bucks board members Eileen Moller, Nancy Montross and Bob Montross. Photo courtesy Beef Bucks