Beef Bucks gives to the blue
Beef Bucks
SDHP Col. Miller accepts Beef Bucks from Beef Bucks secretary Nancy Montross. This is part of an ongoing effort between Beef Bucks and SDHP to distribute Bucks to law enforcement families in need. Thank you for your support of SD law enforcement. Photo courtesy SD Beef Bucks
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Ag & Politics
Beef Bucks gives to the blue
SDHP Col. Miller accepts Beef Bucks from Beef Bucks secretary Nancy Montross. This is part of an ongoing effort between Beef Bucks and SDHP to distribute Bucks to law enforcement families in need. Thank you…