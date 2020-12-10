Beef Bucks gives to the blue | TSLN.com
Beef Bucks gives to the blue

Beef Bucks

SDHP Col. Miller accepts Beef Bucks from Beef Bucks secretary Nancy Montross. This is part of an ongoing effort between Beef Bucks and SDHP to distribute Bucks to law enforcement families in need. Thank you for your support of SD law enforcement. Photo courtesy SD Beef Bucks

