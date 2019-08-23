Beef Bucks hosts 17th Golf Classic

August 9, 2019 was a perfect day to enjoy 18 holes of golf for the 17th Annual Beef Bucks Golf Classic while Col. Jon Phillips gave his Price Discovery report from the club house. Fifty-six teams of four coming from a five state area played their hearts out at the Brandon (SD) Golf Course along with collegues, farmers, ranchers, cattle buyers, processors, providers, even competitors and others with interest in the beef industry; ending the day with a tasty steak fry with the 16 oz. rib eye steaks provided by National Beef and prepared by Uncle Ed’s of Sioux Falls. During the day, teams vied for the hole-in-one vehicle provided by Prostrollo All-American Auto Mall of Madison, enjoyed a “taste of South Dakota” from Glacial Lakes Distillery of Watertown, or watched their hands in the Fenske Cattle Company poker run. With all of this going on, golfers still concentrated on their game of golf. Taking home the title of “Champs” was the team from Caliber Creative in the Championship Flight, Fenske Cattle Company in the First Flight, LUFCO in the Second Flight and Dakota Ethanol in the Third Flight. Gordie Skyberg and Eric Ohlsem were presented the winnings from the poker run. Concluding the day was a live auction with auctioneer Jim Woster selling. Beef Bucks, Inc. is a non-profit organization established for the purpose of beef promotion and consumer education. Learn more about Beef Bucks, Inc. at http://www.beefbucks.org.

–Beef Bucks