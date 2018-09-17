Beef Bucks, Inc. Named 2018 South Dakota State University Friend of the Beef Industry

BROOKINGS, S.D. – Beef Bucks, Inc., has been named the 2018 South Dakota State University Friend of the Beef Industry. The Beef Bucks program is a non-profit organization that strives to promote the beef industry and educate consumers.

"Beef Bucks is a very innovative program that enhances the visibility of beef and the industry," said John Killefer, South Dakota Corn Utilization Council Endowed Dean of the College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences. "It has made a very positive impact on the beef industry."

Beef Bucks was formed in De Smet in 1997 by Bob and Nancy Montross, Delina Nagel and Joanne Hillman with a goal of offering beef to anyone and anywhere.

Beef Bucks are pre-paid checks available for $5, $10, and $20 and are sold on a dollar for dollar exchange. Beef Bucks are also available on a VISA debit card that is loadable for $25-$500 with an acquisition fee of $4.50. They can be used to purchase beef or beef meals at any restaurant, steakhouse, grocery store or retail meat market across the United States that accepts checks or debit cards. Beef Bucks can be bought at numerous locations throughout South Dakota and a full list is available at beefbucks.org.

Millions of dollars' worth of beef have been shared using Beef Bucks in more than 40 states. The program even provides a $1,000 Beef Bucks prize on the television show, "Wheel of Fortune," something it has been doing for nine years.

Beef Bucks also provides scholarships to several students attending institutions of higher education each year, including SDU. To support the scholarships, implementation of the program and the many projects Beef Bucks is involved with, Beef Bucks has put together and sells a beef recipe book and sponsors an annual golf tournament.

The non-profit organization is run by a volunteer board of directors that includes Joanne Hillman of Sioux Falls, President; Eileen Moller of Mitchell, Vice President; Bob Montross of De Smet, Treasurer; Nancy Montross of De Smet, Executive Secretary; Judy Blindauer of Mitchell; Jim Woster of Sioux Falls; and Todd Olinger of Woonsocket.

Beef Bucks, Inc. was honored on the field during the September 15 SDSU Beef Bowl football game. The organization was represented during the football game by Bob and Nancy Montross.

–SDSU Extension