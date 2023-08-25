Beef Bucks, Inc. Receives 2023 Acts of Excellence Award from South Dakota Hall of Fame for Extraordinary Work in Beef Industry

Madison, SD—On August 22, 2023, South Dakota Hall of Fame Board Director Gerry Likness presented an Acts of Excellence Award to the Board of Directors of Beef Bucks, Inc. in Madison, SD for their extraordinary work in the South Dakota beef industry.

Bob and Nancy Montross, the founders of Beef Bucks, Inc., have spent their lives raising beef cattle on their Kingsbury County farm near DeSmet, SD, tirelessly promoting their industry. In 1997, they were an instrumental duo in creating Beef Bucks, Inc.—a nonprofit group organized to both promote and educate consumers about beef.

Beef Bucks are pre-paid checks and visa cards which can be used to buy beef or beef meals at many restaurants, grocery stores, and retail markets across the country. Millions of dollars’ worth of beef have been shared using Beef Bucks throughout the United States. Beef Bucks has even been featured as a $1,000 prize on the popular television program “Wheel of Fortune”!

The organization also provides scholarships to several students attending institutions of higher education each year, including the state’s technical colleges and South Dakota State University. To support the scholarships and the many projects involving Beef Bucks, Inc. the organization has put together two beef recipe books, and they sponsored an annual golf tournament for over 20 years.

“Beef Bucks, Inc. has had a very positive impact on the beef industry,” said John Killefer, South Dakota Corn Utilization Council, and Endowed Dean of the College of Agriculture, Food, and Environmental Science at South Dakota State University. In 2018, the program was named the SDSU Friend of the Beef Industry winner.

Beef Bucks is an innovative program that enhances the visibility of beef and the beef industry, overall. Beef Bucks can be purchased at numerous locations throughout South Dakota. For a full list of locations, visit beefbucks.org.

(left to right): Beef Bucks Inc. board member Eileen Moller of Mitchell, SD Hall of Fame Board Director Gerry Likness of Watertown, Beef Bucks Inc. board member Joanne Hillman of Sioux Falls, Beef Bucks Inc. board member Judy Blindauer of Mitchell, and Beef Bucks, Inc. founders and Board Directors Bob and Nancy Montross of De Smet. Other Beef Bucks, Inc. board members not in attendance include: Jim Woster of Sioux Falls and Todd Olinger of Woonsocket. Beef-Bucks-Edited

An exhibit featuring Beef Bucks, Inc. and their legacy will be on display at the SD Hall of Fame’s Visitor and Education Center in Chamberlain this summer (and throughout the year), along with the other 2023 Act of Excellence recipients.

The 2023 Acts of Excellence Award recipients will be further celebrated at the Honors Ceremony, to be held on Friday, September 8, 2023 from 5:30–7:00 PM at the Visitor and Education Center of the South Dakota Hall of Fame located at 1480 S. Main Street in Chamberlain, SD. At this time, a new exhibit featuring the 15 Acts of Excellence Award recipients of 2023 will be presented.

–South Dakota Hall of Fame