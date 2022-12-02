Beef Bucks presents to SD Law Enforcement News News | 7 min ago At the 2022 South Dakota Law Enforcement banquet in Sioux Falls on Nov. 9, 2022, Beef Bucks, Inc. presented the SD Highway Patrol with Beef Bucks for them to use at their discretion to give to law enforcement families in need this holiday season. This project has been done the past number of years by Beef Bucks, Inc. as a way to thank these first responders for their services. Beef Bucks, Inc. is a non-profit organization established for the purpose of beef promotion and consumer education. For more information on the Beef Bucks program, go to www.beefnucks.org. Pictured are: Eileen Moller (BB VP), SDHP Major Jason Ketterling, SDHP Major Joel Peterson, SDHP Honor Guard, Nancy Montross (BB Exec. Sec.), JoAnne Hillman (BB Pres.) and SDHP Colonel Rick Miller. Beef Bucks | Courtesy photoBeefBuycks22 SDHP At the 2022 South Dakota Law Enforcement banquet in Sioux Falls on Nov. 9, 2022, Beef Bucks, Inc. presented the SD Highway Patrol with Beef Bucks for them to use at their discretion to give to law enforcement families in need this holiday season. This project has been done the past number of years by Beef Bucks, Inc. as a way to thank these first responders for their services. Beef Bucks, Inc. is a non-profit organization established for the purpose of beef promotion and consumer education. For more information on the Beef Bucks program, go to http://www.beefnucks.org. Pictured are: Eileen Moller (BB VP), SDHP Major Jason Ketterling, SDHP Major Joel Peterson, SDHP Honor Guard, Nancy Montross (BB Exec. Sec.), JoAnne Hillman (BB Pres.) and SDHP Colonel Rick Miller. Beef Bucks | Courtesy photoBeefBuycks22-SDHP- News Lee Pitts: Ornaments just now | Beef Bucks presents to SD Law Enforcement 7 min ago | Nebraska Beef Commission meeting Dec. 9, 2022 25 min ago | Proposed Merger: Senate Judiciary Committee, Antitrust Subcommittee hosts Kroger-Albertsons grocery store merger hearing 47 min ago | Earl cartoon by Big Dry Syndicate 1 hr ago | See more