 Beef Bucks presents to SD Law Enforcement | TSLN.com
Beef Bucks presents to SD Law Enforcement

At the 2022 South Dakota Law Enforcement banquet in Sioux Falls on Nov. 9, 2022, Beef Bucks, Inc. presented the SD Highway Patrol with Beef Bucks for them to use at their discretion to give to law enforcement families in need this holiday season. This project has been done the past number of years by Beef Bucks, Inc. as a way to thank these first responders for their services. Beef Bucks, Inc. is a non-profit organization established for the purpose of beef promotion and consumer education. For more information on the Beef Bucks program, go to www.beefnucks.org. Pictured are: Eileen Moller (BB VP), SDHP Major Jason Ketterling, SDHP Major Joel Peterson, SDHP Honor Guard, Nancy Montross (BB Exec. Sec.), JoAnne Hillman (BB Pres.) and SDHP Colonel Rick Miller. Beef Bucks | Courtesy photo
