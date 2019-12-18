Beef Bucks supports friends in blue

Beef Bucks supports friends in blueNews | December 18, 2019 Major Jason Husby of the South Dakota Highway Patrol, accepts Beef Bucks from Beef Bucks President JoAnne Hillman, Vice President Eileen Moller, and board member Bob Montross at the 38th Annual South Dakota Law Enforcement Banquet held in Sioux Falls, SD on November 13, 2019. This has been an ongoing project for the Highway Patrol and Beef Bucks, Inc. For several years, the Highway Patrol has donated these items on behalf of Beef Bucks, Inc., to law enforcement families who are in need due to illness or other hardships during the holiday season. Beef Bucks Inc. is a non-profit organization established for the purpose of beef promotion and education. Photo courtesy Beef Bucks News Range Beef Cow Symposium: The most important meal is a calf’s first oneDecember 13, 2019 Currant Creek Angus “Currant Genetics for Current Times” Fall Bull SaleDecember 18, 2019Applications Open for Women Connected ConferenceDecember 18, 2019 Young again: New owner for staple Valentine, Nebraska western storeNovember 26, 2019Mexico objects to labor monitors in USMCA billDecember 18, 2019 See more