Beef Checkoff Engages with Health Influencers on the Nutritional Benefits of Beef

PIERRE, SD- February is Heart Month and the beef checkoff is sharing positive information and resources on lean beef and heart health to the public as well as health influencers across the state. This collaboration creates opportunity to impact a larger audience and discover ways to provide current research and information to health influencers about the nutritional benefits of beef.

Holly Swee, RD, LN, Director of Nutrition for the South Dakota Beef Industry Council (SDBIC) states, “Through the beef checkoff we constantly strive to find efficient ways and opportunities to reach a large body of health and nutrition influencers. These are trusted professionals in the medical field with expertise in nutrition who other professionals and consumers look to for advice and guidance. It’s important that we continue to nurture relationships and help educate thought leaders so that more credible voices recommend beef as a food for health.”

By partnering with the American Heart Association in both the Sioux Falls and Rapid City regions, the SDBIC leverages lean beef information and resources to healthcare influencers who actively practice in the field of heart health. The SDBIC will have a presence on various media channels as well as at the American Heart Association’s Rapid City Heart Ball and Sioux Falls Go Red for Women events.

Swee recently attended the South Dakota Academy of Family Physician’s conference in Deadwood on Jan. 23 – Jan. 25, 2020 where she shared beef nutrition information and resources to the attendees. The SDBIC brought in speaker, Dr. Wayne Campbell, PhD, who talked about the Mediterranean diet and lean beef. The conference had over 100 physicians in attendance. Attendees were from across South Dakota as well as surrounding states.

For more information about heart health and the Beef Checkoff, contact Holly Swee at hswee@sdbeef.org or visit http://www.sdbeef.org.

–South Dakota Beef Checkoff