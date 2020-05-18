Beef Council Meeting Scheduled for June 1, 2020

PIERRE, SD- Directors and staff of the South Dakota Beef Industry Council (SDBIC) will meet for their quarterly board meeting on Monday, June 1, 2020. Due to Covid-19 social distancing recommendations, the meeting will be held virtually via Zoom conference with a 10:00 a.m. CST start. This meeting provides a valuable opportunity for beef producers and industry leaders to network with their peers in understanding the beef checkoff. Directors will hear program reports and updates from staff and committees. Please note the following:

All Program and Event Authorization Request forms (AR Forms) being submitted as part of the FY21 budget process must be submitted no later than July 1, 2020. AR’s can be accepted throughout the year but must be submitted 30 days prior to a quarterly board meeting.

Please RSVP to Suzy Geppert at sgeppert@sdbeef.org or call the office at 605-224-4722 if you plan to attend so that a meeting link can be sent no later than May 28, 2020.

–SDBIC