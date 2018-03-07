Beef Council Meeting Slated for March 19, 2018

PIERRE- (March 7, 2018) Directors and staff of the South Dakota Beef Industry Council (SDBIC) will meet Monday, March 19, 2018 at the Red Rossa Italian Grille and Conference Center in Pierre, SD. for various committee meetings, as well as the organization's full board of directors' quarterly meeting.

The SDBIC board of directors meeting will begin at 11:00 am with lunch being served at noon. Directors will hear updates from staff on current checkoff activities and programs, SDBIC committee reports as well as updates from the recent Winter Cattle Industry Convention.

All beef producers are welcome to attend the SDBIC committee and board meetings and are asked to RSVP by March 12th to Executive Director, Suzy Geppert at 605-224-4722 sgeppert@sdbeef.orgso that lunch accommodations can be made.

–South Dakota Beef Industry Council