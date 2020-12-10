BEEF COUNTRY GENETICS 31st Annual Sale

TSLN Rep: Matt Wznick

Date of Sale: Dec. 2, 2020

Location: Midland Bull Test Sale Arena- Columbus, Montana

Auctioneer: Joe Goggins and Greg Goggins

Averages:

31 Coming Two-Year-Old Bulls – $4,032

90 Fall Yearling Bulls – $4,458

35 Registered Bred Heifers – $2,360

McDonnell Angus, along with guest consignors, offered a powerful set of cattle for sale to the buyers in the seats at the Midland Bull Test Sale Arena for the 31st Annual Beef Country Genetics on December 2, 2020. Congratulations to everyone involved on a great sale!

Repeat customers, Joe Brown and Shane Peabody.



Lot 37 at $15,000, McD SWAGGER 9180, MARDA SWAGGER 463 x MARDA ASTI 7133, Sold to A&B Cattle, Bassett, NE.

Lot 4 at $12,000, MJB 43G of 789 564C, McD EFFECTIVE 789 x MJB PRIDE 564C, Sold to Armstrong Angus, Cardwell, Montana.

Lot 68 at $12,000, JVC CAVALRY G49, JVC CAVALRY V3326 x RB LADY REGIS 02-3213, Sold to 3c Cattle, Stevensville, Montana.

Lot 66 at $11,000, JVC CAVALRY G40, JVC CAVALRY V3326 x RB LADY REGIS 02-3213, Sold MJB Ranch, Lodge Grass, Montana.

Lot 53 at $10,500, Mcd UNO 9505, CCA UNO 049 x BROKEN PRIDE 653 AAR, Sold to Deep Creek Angus, Midland, South Dakota.