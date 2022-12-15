Beef Country Genetics ‘The Efficiency Breeders’ 33rd Annual Sale

General manager for the sunlight ranch -Jason VanTassell.

TSLN Rep: Matt Wznick

Date of Sale: Nov. 30, 2022

Location: Midland Bull Test Sale Arena-Columbus, Montana

Auctioneer: Joe Goggins and Greg Goggins

Averages:

28 Coming 2 Year Old Bulls – $6,839

91 Fall Yearling Bulls – $5,481

119 TOTAL BULLS – $5,725

52 Registered Bred Heifers – $2,201

40 Commercial Bred Heifers – $1,800



Great set of cattle offered for sale by McDonnell Angus along with guest consignors MJB Angus and Frosty Creek Angus at the 33rd Annual Beef Country Genetics Sale, held Nov. 30, 2022 at the Midland Bull Test Sale Arena-Columbus, Montana. Congratulations on a great sale!

Bull Sale Highlights:

Lot 59 $23,500 to Hone Ranch, Minden, NV; MJB 131J of 789 522C; 8/27/21; McD Effective 789 x McD SF Answer 71.



Lot 2 $18,500 to Maher Ranch, Isabel, SD; MJB 34J of 822 2230; 3/27/21; Granger Black Eagle 822 x Schafer 21C of 514 1005.



Lot 1 $18,000 to Maher Ranch, Isabel, SD; MJB 28J of 822 448B; 3/10/21; Granger Black Eagle x BPF Right Answer 157.



Lot 12 $17,500 to MR Angus, Wheatland, WY; McD Bitterroot 1520; 2/9/21; MJB 44G of 7189 603D x BAR Cash 707.



Lot 103 $15,000 to Six-Ess Ranch LLC, Ekalaka, MT; McD Iconic 1180; 8/22/21; DB Iconic G95 x Marda Swagger 463.



Lot 102 $11,500 to Six-Ess LLC, Ekalaka, MT; McD Iconic 1182; 8/22/21; DB Iconic G95 x Ellingson Top Shelf 5050.

