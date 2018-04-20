Beef Crawl to feature some yummy dishes at top Rapid City eateries

Area foodies can dine with South Dakota farmers at sixth annual event

Rapid City, SD – Rapid City, SD food lovers will have a unique opportunity on May 7. Not only will they be able to sample delicious beef dishes at Rapid City's top restaurants, they'll also be dining with the ranchers who made the meal possible.

The Sixth Annual Beef Crawl is set for May 7, 2018 in Rapid City. The Beef Crawl is a progressive dinner where participants will enjoy a beef appetizer, entrée and dessert at downtown restaurants.

Appetizer -Kōl

Entree – Murphy's Pub and Grill

Dessert – Enigma

Throughout the evening, area beef farmers will be mingling amongst guests and answering questions about their family farms and today's beef production. The Beef Crawl is designed to acquaint beef consumers with local beef farmers and encourage consumers to eat beef while dining out.

Tickets are $40 per person and are limited, so purchase your tickets today at http://www.agunited.org. For more information or questions please contact Ag United for South Dakota at (605) 336-3622 or info@agunited.org. Once payment is made – no refunds.

The Beef Crawl is made possible by Agriculture United for South Dakota and the South Dakota Beef Industry Council.

–South Dakota Beef Industry Council